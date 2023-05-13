Constituency No.181 Nelamangala (ನೆಲಮಂಗಲ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Rural (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) district of Karnataka. Nelamangala is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nelamangala election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nelamangala and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 181. Nelamangala Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nelamangala Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,156 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,915 were male and 99,207 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nelamangala in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,156 eligible electors, of which 1,02,161 were male, 1,01,528 female and 72 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,244 eligible electors, of which 92,611 were male, 89,622 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,63,985 eligible electors, of which 83,672 were male, 80,313 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nelamangala in 2018 was 18. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency and 12 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr K Sreenivasamurthy of JDS won in this seat defeating R Narayanaswamy of INC by a margin of 24,321 which was 15.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 42.91% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr K Srinivasamurthy of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Anjanamurthy of INC by a margin of 15,103 votes which was 10.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 43.31% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M V Nagaraju of BJP won this seat beating Anjanamurthy of INC by a margin of 2,151 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 181. Nelamangala Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nelamangala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nelamangala are: Umadevi (IND); Srinivas V (IND); Shreenivasaiah N (INC); Sapthagiri Meghavath Shankar Nayak (BJP); Narasimhamurthy (UPP); Mahadev P (BSP); Dr K Srinivasamurthy (JDS); C Hanumantharaya (VJPA); B M Gangabylappa (AAP); Arunkumar B (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.42%, while it was 76.88% in 2013 and 70.13% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.420000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nelamangala went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nelamangala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.181. Nelamangala comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nelamangala constituency, which are: Tumkur Rural, Magadi, Doddaballapur, Yelahanka, Yeshvanthapura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nelamangala:

The geographic coordinates of Nelamangala is: 13°05’44.2"N 77°18’26.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nelamangala

List of candidates contesting from Nelamangala Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: UmadeviParty: INDProfession: Social Service ,House wifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 49Total assets: Rs 21.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 43 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 20.4 croreSelf income: Rs 16.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 24.2 lakh

Candidate name: Srinivas VParty: INDProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 50000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 50000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shreenivasaiah NParty: INCProfession: Business & ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 37Total assets: Rs 6.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 3.4 croreSelf income: Rs 49.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 54.2 lakh

Candidate name: Sapthagiri Meghavath Shankar NayakParty: BJPProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Post GraduateAge: 41Total assets: Rs 65 croreLiabilities: Rs 45.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 62.8 croreSelf income: Rs 33.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 38.2 lakh

Candidate name: NarasimhamurthyParty: UPPProfession: SingerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 37Total assets: Rs 14500Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 14500Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahadev PParty: BSPProfession: Agriculture, Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 47.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 40 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr K SrinivasamurthyParty: JDSProfession: Business, PensionNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 61Total assets: Rs 22.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 14.9 croreSelf income: Rs 28.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 55 lakh

Candidate name: C HanumantharayaParty: VJPAProfession: Retired TehsildarNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 62Total assets: Rs 2.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.3 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: B M GangabylappaParty: AAPProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 73.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 35 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 51 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arunkumar BParty: KRSProfession: Own BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 29Total assets: Rs 70.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 10 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 50.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 5.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 5.6 lakh.