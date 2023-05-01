CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :LSG vs RCBKarnataka ElectionsRohit SharmaWrestlers Protest
Home » Elections » Nepal Border to Be Sealed for 48 Hours from May 2 Before Urban Local Body Polls in UP's Maharajganj
1-MIN READ

Nepal Border to Be Sealed for 48 Hours from May 2 Before Urban Local Body Polls in UP's Maharajganj

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 14:19 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

Maharajganj will go to the polls during the first phase of elections on Thursday.(Representational Image/PTI)

Maharajganj will go to the polls during the first phase of elections on Thursday.(Representational Image/PTI)

Urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases — on Thursday and May 11. The votes will be counted on May 13

India’s border with Nepal will be sealed on Tuesday, 48 hours before urban local body polls in the state, to prevent anti-social elements from crossing the boundary and vitiating the election atmosphere, officials in Maharajganj said on Monday.

The movement at transit points will be stopped on Tuesday evening and remain shut till Thursday evening, they said.

Urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases — on Thursday and May 11. The votes will be counted on May 13. Maharajganj will go to the polls during the first phase of elections on Thursday.

“The Sashastra Seema Bal will enforce the sealing. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed across during this period," District Electoral Officer Satendra Kumar told reporters.

The decision to seal the border was taken during a recent meeting of officials of both countries, he said.

He said traffic movement was banned on the Indo-Nepal border and security personnel were maintaining round-the-clock vigil.

RELATED NEWS

Paramilitary, civil police and intelligence Personnel are also keeping a close watch on activities along the border, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh shares an 84-kilometre-long open International Border with Nepal.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. election news
  2. up
  3. UP Local Body Polls
  4. india nepal border
  5. India
  6. nepal
first published:May 01, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 14:19 IST