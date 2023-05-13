Live election result status of key candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS contesting from Ramanagaram Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Nikhil Kumaraswamy has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Son of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil is contesting his first Assembly election from the Ramanagara seat, which was vacated by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy to make way for her son. The JDS state youth president had earlier contested from Mandya in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate and wife of former minister MH Ambareesh. Nikhil hopes to win with the support that the JDS enjoys in the Old Mysore region, considered the party’s bastion. He is facing a contest from Congress veteran HA Iqbal Hussain and Gowtham Gowda, the BJP’s new and young face.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is a JDS candidate from Ramanagaram constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Director in Kasthuri Medias Pvt. Ltd.. Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 35 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 77 crore which includes Rs 48.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs 28.3 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 4.3 crore of which Rs 4.3 crore is self income. Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s has total liabilities of Rs 39.9 crore.

This JDS candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Ramanagaram are: H A Iqbal Hussain (INC), Gautham Marilingegowda (BJP), Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS), Byregowda S (AAP), V Swamy (BSP), D Puttamadaiah (Prajakeeya Puttanna) (UPP), Fayaz Ahmed (YSEP), Mahaboob Pasha (TSPA), Raghu Nandan R V (RPOI (A)), Lokesh N (IMP), K R S Shivakumar S (KRS), Siddamaraiah S (AIFB), Ka Ra Ve Madegowda Dm (IND), Surendra Ramanagara (IND)

