Nippani Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.1 Nippani (ನಿಪ್ಪಾಣಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Nippani is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nippani election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nippani and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 1. Nippani Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nippani Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,099 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,749 were male and 1,02,346 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nippani in 2023 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,099 eligible electors, of which 1,08,492 were male, 1,03,954 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,698 eligible electors, of which 97,821 were male, 91,875 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,283 eligible electors, of which 89,188 were male, 85,095 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nippani in 2018 was 619. In 2013, there were 546 service voters registered in the constituency and 460 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb of BJP won in this seat defeating Kakaso Pandurang Patil of INC by a margin of 8,506 which was 4.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.51% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kakaso Pandurang Patil of INC by a margin of 18,662 votes which was 12.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.61% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Kakaso Pandurang Patil of INC won this seat beating Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb of BJP by a margin of 7,487 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1. Nippani Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nippani:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nippani are: Uttam Raosaheb Patil (NCP); Shakuntala Ashok Teli (KRJPP); Sambhajidada Bapuso Thoravat (IND); Rajesh Banavanna (AAP); Rajaram Alias Raju Powar (JDS); Raghunath Malakari Arage (IND); Kakasaheb P Patil (INC); Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb (BJP); Jitendra Subhash Nerle (IND); Jayaram Mirajkar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.12%, while it was 80.62% in 2013 and 73.99% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.88% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nippani went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nippani constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Nippani comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nippani constituency, which are: Chikkodi-Sadalga, Hukkeri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kolhapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Nippani:

The geographic coordinates of Nippani is: 16°29’34.8"N 74°23’43.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nippani

List of candidates contesting from Nippani Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uttam Raosaheb Patil

Party: NCP

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.4 crore

Self income: Rs 45.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 56.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shakuntala Ashok Teli

Party: KRJPP

Profession: House Hold work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 99.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sambhajidada Bapuso Thoravat

Party: IND

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajesh Banavanna

Party: AAP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 29.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rajaram Alias Raju Powar

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 62.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 21 lakh

Candidate name: Raghunath Malakari Arage

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kakasaheb P Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 98.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb

Party: BJP

Profession: Business, Agriculture, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 52.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.4 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 41 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.9 crore

Candidate name: Jitendra Subhash Nerle

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayaram Mirajkar

Party: IND

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 54.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6 lakh.