'No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa': CM Adityanath Sounds Civic Body Poll Bugle in Saharanpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted the upcoming urban body election campaign from Saharanpur on Monday and said Uttar Pradesh is no longer plagued by curfews and riots, and that everything is now peaceful.

Addressing a public gathering at Maharaj Singh Degree College at Janta Road, the chief minister said: ‘No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa’ (there are no curfews or riots in Uttar Pradesh anymore; everything is fine)."

Adityanath also launched a veiled attack on the previous governments and said “rangdari na firauti, ab UP nahi hai kisi ki bapauti” (There are no more extortions or kidnappings for ransom in the state, and UP is no longer anyone’s family legacy.)

The Chief Minister affirmed that mafias and criminals are now a thing of the past and that Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a symbol of safety, prosperity, and employment.

The Chief Minister listed the achievements of the BJP government in the cities of Uttar Pradesh, stating, “We have implemented government schemes across the state without any discrimination, and with the support, trust, and collective effort of all. We have appointed a qualified doctor as the mayor of Saharanpur, who will work towards curing all existing problems. Moreover, our police force is strong enough to fight mafias."

Describing the region as a “seemant zila" (border district) of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister highlighted its rich heritage, “remarkable woodwork that is renowned worldwide, diligent farmers, visionary and educated young population, and businesspeople who have made significant contributions to the growth of industry and trade."

Stressing the importance of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “In the last six years, I have visited this district more than a dozen times, as I felt the urgency to do so. The neglect of this region was apparent to me. There was no access to electricity, and the area often had curfews and riots. Saharanpur lacked even the most basic amenities, and it took seven to eight hours to reach Delhi. However, now the distance can be covered in just three hours, and by the end of this year, the construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway will be completed."

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted that the youth of Saharanpur, who previously had to go to Meerut to pursue higher education, will now have the opportunity to study in their own district with the establishment of Maa Shakambhari University.

The Chief Minister launched an attack on the opposition, stating that prior to 2017, the governments were preoccupied with inciting riots. “Sikh brothers were attacked here as riots over the Gurdwara broke out. Today, there is no curfew in any part of UP. In the past, due to the terror created by miscreants, parents were reluctant to send their daughters away from home for education. However, today, a fearless environment has been established in UP," he said

“Those who only talked about casteism exploited their own caste the most,” he added.

Yogi added that the state government is working towards creating the best surveillance systems in urban areas to ensure the safety of its citizens and mentioned the implementation of the Safe City project, which aims to provide a safe environment for businesspeople and women in the city. The government has set a singular goal for Uttar Pradesh, which is to align with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, adding, “Modiji’s vision is the mission of UP."

He appealed to the public to make a choice between a government that prioritises the needs of the underprivileged and a casteist government like the one that existed prior to 2017. “"You have to make a choice between a corrupt or a corruption-free system, and between youths carrying guns or youths using tablets and smartphones," he concluded.

