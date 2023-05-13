CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » ‘No Matter How Many Times Modi, Shah…’: Congress Leaders Celebrate Karnataka Election Results
1-MIN READ

‘No Matter How Many Times Modi, Shah…’: Congress Leaders Celebrate Karnataka Election Results

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress supporters celebrate Karnataka election win at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on May 13, 2023. (PTI)

Karnataka election results 2023: The majority mandate has given the Congress much-needed momentum ahead of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh polls later this year followed by Lok Sabha elections in 2024

Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka election results have given the Congress much-needed momentum ahead of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls later this year followed by the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2024.

At 11:30am on Saturday, the grand old party was leading on 119 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, comfortably past the majority mark of 113. The BJP was leading on 72, while the Janata Dal (Secular) was leading on 26. The latter performed better than expected but party leader HD Kumaraswamy’s hopes to play kingmaker, and perhaps the king like the last time, were dashed with the Congress getting a majority.

“We will come to power on our own strength. The Congress lead will increase," said former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is a contender for the post this time as well. “No matter how many times Narendra Modi and Amit Shah do rallies in Karnataka, it will not have any impact. We said that even if Modi comes, nothing will work. And see that has happened."

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, a rival contender for the CM post, tweeted a photo of his watching the election results with his team.

Echoing his senior party colleague, Sachin Pilot said: “The Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of ‘40% commission government’ given by us was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat the BJP. People accepted it and gave majority to the Congress."

Party leader BK Hariprasad compared the Karnataka election win to the 1979 elections. “Congress alone can fight the BJP. Way back in 1979, when Indira Gandhi ji was disqualified, we gave a befitting reply.”

Action now shifts to who the next Karnataka chief minister will be, with the race tight between Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who had said this would be his last election.

    The Congress campaign had, by and large, focussed on local issues and was also run by its local leaders initially. Central leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined in subsequently.

    The election was also a prestige battle for the grand old party with a Kannadiga Kharge, who hails from Kalaburagi district, at its helm as the national president.

    Nitya Thirumalai
    Nitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politics as well as Formula 1.
    first published:May 13, 2023, 11:57 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:01 IST