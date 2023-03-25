Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is campaigning from Varuna in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in May. The Congress has published the names of 124 candidates for the same. Ahead of the elections, Siddaramaiah paid a visit to the town of Badami on March 24. There, he inaugurated various developmental works and also thanked the masses for voting for him.

The town of Badami witnessed a high drama upon the arrival of the former chief minister there, reports The Hindu. His supporters asked him to contest from Badami once more, urging him to abandon any plans of contesting from other constituencies in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the crowd at Badami, Siddaramaiah made an impactful speech. He shared his pride for the workers, appointed for the developmental works in the town. He further requested the masses to vote for the Congress Party if they wanted to see Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. The former CM mentioned that he has already submitted three primary regions for contesting to the High Command. They are - Badami, Varuna, and Kolar constituencies.

Expressing his confidence in winning the upcoming Karnataka elections, Siddaramaiah asserted that he won’t be retiring from politics anytime soon. Establishing faith in the hearts of his followers, present at the location, he said, “No matter where I compete from, I am yours, you are ours.”

Additionally, mentioned that whether he contests from Badami or not, the masses should vote for the Congress Party, without fail. “No matter, who the candidate is, the Congress should be voted. If you vote for Congress party, then vote for me,” he emphasised.

In his farewell speech, Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude toward the people of Badami, for helping him win the votes. According to a report by The Hindu, an excerpt of what he said in his speech was, “You have held my hand when I needed it the most. I was an MLA for five terms from Chamundeshwari and carried out several development works. But the voters did not elect me from there. It was my first time from Badami, but you voted for me.”

Siddaramaiah concluded by saying that he was eternally grateful for all the love from the masses, which he will remember for the times to come. The former CM asserted that even if he tried, he would not be able to repay the voters’ “debt of gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also released a short book, titled Siddu Nijakanasugalu, based on the five-year development work, reports ETimes. The senior Congress leader was an active participant in several social welfare programs, including the distribution of tabs to children of 10 labourers, working in the construction labour department. He also handed out the right deeds to the beneficiaries of the Giddanayakanal Village.

