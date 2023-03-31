CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :10th ResultIPL 2023Covid-19Rising IndiaEntertainment News
Home » Elections » Odisha: BJD Fields Slain Minister Naba Kishore's Daughter in By-election
1-MIN READ

Odisha: BJD Fields Slain Minister Naba Kishore's Daughter in By-election

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 23:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Odisha slain minister Naba Kishore Das. (PTI/File)

Odisha slain minister Naba Kishore Das. (PTI/File)

The killing of Das, who was the health minister, in January necessitated the by-election. A police officer was accused of gunning him down.

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced Dipali Das, daughter of the slain minister Naba Kishore Das, as its candidate for the May 10 by-poll to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha.

The killing of Das, who was the health minister, in January necessitated the by-election. A police officer was accused of gunning him down.

Opposition BJP and the Congress are yet to declare their nominees. In the previous by-poll at Padampur, the BJD had also fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of an ex-MLA. Barsha won the seat in the by-poll held last year.

According to the state Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the last date for filing nomination is April 20. Nomination papers will be scrutinised the next day while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

The polling will be held on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:March 31, 2023, 23:05 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 23:05 IST