Opposition INDIA Bloc Has Several Options for PM's Post, BJP Has Only One Choice: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the opposition’s INDIA grouping has several options available for the prime ministerial candidate, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one choice.He was addressing a press conference at Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance that is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

”The question about choice for the prime minister’s post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one option that we have seen for the last nine years. INDIA alliance has several options for the PM post. What choice does the BJP have?” Thackeray said in response to a question.He also took a swipe at the Centre over its decision to slash the LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 as a `Raksha Bandhan gift’.

“Was there no Raksha Bandhan during the last nine years? As INDIA (alliance) advances, LPG cylinders will be given free. No matter what they (government) do, people are smart and understand everything,” Thackeray said. To a question on the NITI Aayog’s masterplan for the economic transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thackeray said his party would oppose any such meddling by the Union government.

On whether a convenor would be appointed for the INDIA alliance, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, ”Let’s wait for the meeting, let deliberations take place.” ”Does anyone know who is the convenor of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” he asked.On being asked if he would be projected as the opposition’s PM candidate, Thackeray said jokingly, ”I will go and take oath tomorrow.” Asked about speculation that Lok Sabha and assembly polls would be held simultaneously later this year, Thackeray said,” Why just Lok Sabha, announce elections to the local bodies as well.” Civic elections in Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, have been pending for more than a year.