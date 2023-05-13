Constituency No.171 Padmanaba Nagar (Padmanabhanagar) (ಪದ್ಮನಾಭನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Padmanaba Nagar is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Padmanabhanagar) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Padmanaba Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Padmanaba Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 171. Padmanaba Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Padmanaba Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.96%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,67,869 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,873 were male and 1,29,983 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Padmanaba Nagar in 2023 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,67,869 eligible electors, of which 1,42,870 were male, 1,35,339 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,764 eligible electors, of which 1,13,782 were male, 1,05,972 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,967 eligible electors, of which 1,16,067 were male, 1,07,900 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Padmanaba Nagar in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency and 22 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Ashoka of BJP won in this seat defeating V K Gopal of INC by a margin of 32,166 which was 19.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.18% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Ashoka of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating L.S.Chethan Gowda of INC by a margin of 20,123 votes which was 15.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.82% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, R Ashoka of BJP won this seat beating M.V.Prasad Babu (Kabbadi Babu) of JDS by a margin of 31,276 votes which was 26.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 171. Padmanaba Nagar Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 18 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Padmanaba Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Padmanaba Nagar are: V Raghunatha Naidu (INC); Shivaramakrishna B K (KP); S Raghavendra Mokshagundam (RJPA); Rakshit R (UPP); Rajkatte Manjunath N (IND); R Ashoka (BJP); Mohammed Idris K S (BSP); Mohammed Afzal Pasha (KKP); Manjunatha N (SKP); Manjunath (JDS); Deepak R V (KRS); Ajay Mayanna Gowda (AAP); Afsar Khan (SP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 58.12%, while it was 58.44% in 2013 and 52.99% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.64% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Padmanaba Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Padmanaba Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.171. Padmanaba Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Padmanaba Nagar constituency, which are: Bangalore South, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Jayanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Padmanaba Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Padmanaba Nagar is: 12°55’07.7"N 77°33’36.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Padmanaba Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Padmanaba Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Raghunatha Naidu

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 52 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 30.1 crore

Self income: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 3.7 crore

Candidate name: Shivaramakrishna B K

Party: KP

Profession: Business ,Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Raghavendra Mokshagundam

Party: RJPA

Profession: Astrologer, Hindu Priest, Spiritual Guru

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: Rakshit R

Party: UPP

Profession: Software Engineer in Earnst & Young

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 87.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80829

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 16.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rajkatte Manjunath N

Party: IND

Profession: Cloth Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: R Ashoka

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturalist , Public Servant

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 87.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 75 crore

Self income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 74.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Idris K S

Party: BSP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Afzal Pasha

Party: KKP

Profession: Old Tyre Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 44000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha N

Party: SKP

Profession: Business and soccial service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Activist and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 62.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 59.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.6 lakh

Candidate name: Deepak R V

Party: KRS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Mayanna Gowda

Party: AAP

Profession: Secretary at Little Angels English School and Overseas Education Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 crore

Self income: Rs 40.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 63.6 lakh

Candidate name: Afsar Khan

Party: SP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.