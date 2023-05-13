Constituency No.137 Pavagada (Pavgada) (ಪಾವಗಡ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Pavagada is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Pavgada) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pavagada election result and you can click here for compact election results of Pavagada and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 137. Pavagada Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Pavagada Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,720 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,935 were male and 94,781 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pavagada in 2023 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,720 eligible electors, of which 1,01,109 were male, 96,136 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,168 eligible electors, of which 95,188 were male, 90,980 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,77,365 eligible electors, of which 90,377 were male, 86,988 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pavagada in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 47 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Venkataramanappa of INC won in this seat defeating K M Thimmarayappa of INC by a margin of 409 which was 0.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.79% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K M Thimmarayappa of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating H.V.Venkatesh of INC by a margin of 4,863 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.25% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Venkataramanappa of IND won this seat beating K.M. Thimmarayappa of JDS by a margin of 14,313 votes which was 11.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 137. Pavagada Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Pavagada:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Pavagada are: T Hanumantharaya (BSP); Srinivasapurada Srinivasa Babu (IND); Neralakunte Nagendrakumar (KRJPP); Narasimharaju C N (KRS); Nagarajappa (IND); N Ramanjinappa (AAP); Krishna Naik (BJP); K M Thimmarayappa (JDS); H V Venkatesh (INC); Govindappa V (IND); B T Ramasubbaiah (BBK)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.41%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.61%, while it was 78.12% in 2013 and 73.1% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.8% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pavagada went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Pavagada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.137. Pavagada comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 1 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Pavagada constituency, which are: Challakere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai & Anantapuramu District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Pavagada:

The geographic coordinates of Pavagada is: 14°09’35.6"N 77°14’53.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pavagada

List of candidates contesting from Pavagada Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Hanumantharaya

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 29500

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivasapurada Srinivasa Babu

Party: IND

Profession: Daily wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 31500

Liabilities: Rs 73000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neralakunte Nagendrakumar

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture Labor & Realestate Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 86.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Narasimharaju C N

Party: KRS

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 66000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagarajappa

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Ramanjinappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 45.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Krishna Naik

Party: BJP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 58 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K M Thimmarayappa

Party: JDS

Profession: Labour and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.1 lakh

Candidate name: H V Venkatesh

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 22.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.4 crore

Self income: Rs 76.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.8 crore

Candidate name: Govindappa V

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 25000

Total income: Rs 25000

Candidate name: B T Ramasubbaiah

Party: BBK

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.