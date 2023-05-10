'People Are Kingmaker, 200% Sure BJP Will Win': CM Bommai Rejects Karnataka Exit Poll Results

Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the southern state with a full majority.

Speaking to the media from his home constituency Shiggaon, he said, “Exit polls are exit polls. Our information is that we will get an absolute majority. Exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. Earlier also, exit polls have been proved wrong. This time also it will be. I am 200 per cent sure we will win. Let us wait till May 13 (result day)."

When asked about the possibility of JD(S) being a “kingmaker" in the case of a hung assembly, Bommai said, “People are the kingmaker. They will ensure BJP forms the government in the state. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker. People will bring BJP back to power."

When asked about the Congress being cheered up by seeing the 70 per cent voter turnout and calling it is a positive sign for it, the Chief Minister said the high voter turnout always favoured the saffron party.

“See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas," he said.

A voter turnout of nearly 70 per cent was recorded in the Karnataka assembly elections on Wednesday where the ruling BJP, a combative Congress and the JD(S), which is hoping to be a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly, are locked in a cliffhanger contest.

Several pollsters predicted that the Congress may have an edge in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, in a hung assembly with a couple of them even projecting that the grand old party may get a majority on its own.

Counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly will be taken up on May 13.

