People of Karnataka Have Decided to Choose a Progressive Govt: Congress Chief Kharge

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

Mallikarjun Kharge He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election. (PTI)

Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.

Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

”People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government,” Kharge said in a tweet.

Today, it is time to vote in large numbers, he said.

”We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future,” the Congress chief said.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

    The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
