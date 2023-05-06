PM Holds Roadshow Ahead of Public Meeting in Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.

Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.

Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’.

The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi’s posters.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here