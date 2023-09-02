PM Modi Expresses Confidence People Would Support BJP in Cong-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took aim at the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and expressed confidence the BJP will win people’s support in the coming assembly polls in the two states.

Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s ’arop patra’ (charge sheet) against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state.

Modi said on X, ”People’s ’arop patra’ against the Chhattisgarh government exposed the state’s poor condition in every field. The BJP is committed to including the Dalits, tribals and deprived in the mainstream of development.” BJP president J P Nadda was in Rajasthan to launch his party’s ’parivartan sankalp yatra’.

Reacting to this, Modi said, ”Not only the BJP, but people too have decided to usher in a change in this land of the brave in Rajasthan. I am confident that this parivartan sankalp yatra will further boost the aspirations of people in the state.” Both the state are expected to hold assembly polls in November-December.