PM Modi Pays Tributes to Basaveshwara on Birth Anniversary
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Basaveshwara on Birth Anniversary

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 11:07 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI/File)

PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI/File)

Basaveshwara, who stood against gender and caste discrimination, is believed to be the driving force behind the rise of Lingayatism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to statesman, poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals provide inspiration to serve humanity.

He tweeted, “Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society."

Basaveshwara, who stood against gender and caste discrimination, is believed to be the driving force behind the rise of Lingayatism.

With the revered 12th century Kannadiga’s birth anniversary falling amid the intense Karnataka assembly poll campaign, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are going all out to celebrate the day in the state where Lingayats are the largest community.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. karnataka elections 2023
first published:April 23, 2023, 11:07 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 11:07 IST