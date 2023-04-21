Pratap Simha Takes A Jibe At Siddaramaiah For Promoting Dynastic Politics

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Thursday slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for promoting dynastic politics as the veteran leader is projecting even his underage grandson as his political heir. Simha while interacting with reporters stated that Siddaramaiah is trying to woo the voters sentimentally by bringing along his grandson Dhawan Rakesh, who has not even attained the voting age.

Taking a jibe at the veteran Congress leader Simha said that he is resorting to sentimentally appealing to the voters by bringing in his grandson due to the fear of getting defeated. “A person who claimed that he would win with ease in Varuna is gripped by a sense of fear after the BJP fielded V Somanna”, said Simha.

He also questioned the democratic ideologies of Siddaramaiah and said that he forgot all the ideologies he was propagating, after joining Congress.

“Last time, he brought his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah to politics. Now, he is announcing his grandson Dhawan, who is yet to get the voting right, as his successor. Where are his ideologies now?” he said.

Simha continued and stated that earlier he was engaged in match-fixing. He also mocked the Leader of the Opposition for urging voters to elect him from Varuna with a margin of one lakh votes. “Has anyone in the history of Karnataka ever won by such a margin?” he questioned. He also recalled and stated that when Siddaramaiah became the CM of the state, he lost by 36,000 votes from the Chamundeshwari constituency.

The Mysuru MP also showed confidence in the ruling party winning the assembly polls and claimed that BJP was in a position to win 8 to 9 seats out of 15 seats in the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old leader was joined by his 17-year-old grandson in campaigning. Dhawan flew along with Siddaramaiah in a chopper to Mysuru. Siddaramaiah during the campaign stated that he is glad that his grandson has shown interest in politics just like his father and wanted to know the polling process and other formalities.

Read all the Latest News here