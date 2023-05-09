Pre-Poll Seizures in Karnataka Touch Rs 375 Crore, 4.5 Times Higher Than 2018 Elections: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said the pre-poll seizures in Karnataka have jumped by 4.5 times when compared to the 2018 assembly election as several agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 375 crore.

Till Monday, cash worth Rs 147 crore was seized along with precious metals worth Rs 96.60 crore. At least 22 lakh litre of liquor worth Rs 84 crore and drugs and freebies worth Rs 24 crore each have also been recovered, the ECI data shows.

“The enforcement agencies have been actively involved in deterrent activities. Seizures and attachments have been by all stakeholder agencies including state police, Income Tax, Commercial Tax, ED, RPF, GRP, CISF, NCB, CISF and DRI,” the ECI said.

Not only are the agencies involved in enforcement activities but a few are also making outreach efforts to create awareness amongst citizens for free and ethical elections, they added.

During the visit to Karnataka in the second week of March, the EC has exhaustively reviewed the preparations.

While announcing the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, 2023, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed on increased vigil and zero tolerance on distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

“As a drive, the results are encouraging with Karnataka witnessing seizures of Rs 375.61 crore during enforcement of Model Code of Conduct period which is nearly 4.5 times the seizures made in Assembly Elections, 2018," the poll body said.

Additionally, from the date of visit of EC in the second week of March till the date of announcement of elections, seizures of Rs 83.78 crore were also made by various enforcement agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate has also attached assets amounting to Rs 288 crore after the imposition of MCC.

Notable hauls include seizure of Rs 4.04 crore of cash in Bangarapet AC in Kolar District, raid of lab illegally manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad by intelligence gathered and trail mapping done by NCB; 100 kg ganja seized in Bidar district; significant liquor seizures have been made by all the districts.

Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies.

“Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chikmagalur and other districts. Huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other AC,” they added.

Earlier this month, Kumar had stressed on proper manning and monitoring of 185 check posts in the border districts. Seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies from such border check-posts have subsequently been reported to be more than Rs 70 crore.

Polling in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

