Priyanka Gandhi to Address Public Meeting at Mulki on May 7
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Gandhi to Address Public Meeting at Mulki on May 7

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 15:08 IST

Karnataka, India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Karnataka's Mangaluru for the election campaign on Sunday. (File image/News18)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Karnataka's Mangaluru for the election campaign on Sunday. (File image/News18)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a public meeting at the Kolnad grounds in Mulki, Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said

Karnataka Elections 2023

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be arriving in Karnataka’s Mangaluru for the election campaign on Sunday, the party said.

She will be addressing a public meeting at the Kolnad grounds in Mulki, Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said. Around half a lakh people from Mangaluru North, Moodbidri and Kaup constituencies will take part, he said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) candidate from Mangaluru North, Mohiuddin Bava said former Karnataka Chief Minister and party leader H D Kumaraswamy will address a party convention at Krishnapura here on Sunday.

Bava said JD(S) leaders C M Ibrahim and B M Farooq will also take part in the convention.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
May 06, 2023, 15:08 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 15:08 IST