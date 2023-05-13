Constituency No.159 Pulakeshinagar (Pulakeshi Nagara, Fraser Town) (ಪುಲಕೇಶಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Pulakeshinagar is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Pulakeshi Nagara, Fraser Town) Urban. Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pulakeshinagar election result Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency < /a > in Karnataka. < strong > Demographic profile: < /strong > Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,913 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,396 were male and 1,13,480 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender. The electorate gender ratio in Pulakeshinagar in 2023 is 958 female voters for every 1,000 male voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,31,913 eligible electors, of which 1,21,015 were male, 1,16,235 female and 38 electors of the third gender. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,292 eligible electors, of which 90,392 were male, 87,880 female and 20 voters of the third gender. In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,617 eligible electors, of which 94,124 were male, 91,493 female and 0 electors of the third gender. The number of service voters in Pulakeshinagar in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 74 service voters registered in the constituency and 61 in 2008. < strong > Past winners / MLAs: < /strong > In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy of INC won in this seat defeating B. Prasannakumar of INC by a margin of 81,626 which was 64.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 77.18% in 2018 in this seat. In 2013, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy R of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating B.Prasanna Kumar of INC by a margin of 10,199 votes which was 10.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 48.75% in the seat. In the 2008 elections, B Prasanna Kumar of INC won this seat beating R.Srinivasa Murthy of JDS by a margin of 17,669 votes which was 22.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.41% in the seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 159. Pulakeshinagar Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat. < strong > Number of contestants: < /strong > A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009. < strong > Contesting candidates in Pulakeshinagar: < /strong > The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Pulakeshinagar are: V J Sanjay Kumar (IND); Suresh Rathod (AAP); Sunstar D Jairam (GAAP); Shaktivelu (IND); R Mohan Raju (RPOIK); Priya (IND); Niranjan D Raj (IND); Mohan Kumar (KRS); Karthik A (JDU); B R Bhaskar Prasad (SDPI); Anuradha V (JDS); Akanda Srinivasa Murthy R (BSP); A Murali (BJP); A Chandra Kumar (IND); A C Srinivasa (INC).. < strong > Voter turnout: < /strong > According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 53.29%, while it was 56.37% in 2013 and 42.3% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.5% compared to the 2018 turnout. < strong > Poll dates: < /strong > Pulakeshinagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023. < strong > Extent of Pulakeshinagar constituency: < /strong > Assembly constituency No.159. Pulakeshinagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka: A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Pulakeshinagar constituency, which are: Hebbal, Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with . < strong > Map location of Pulakeshinagar: < /strong > The geographic coordinates of Pulakeshinagar is: 13°00’38.5"N 77°36’35.6"E. < strong > Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pulakeshinagar < /strong > List of candidates contesting from Pulakeshinagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR): < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > V J Sanjay Kumar < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Freight Forwarding < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 75 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 9 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 9 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 3.4 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 3.4 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Suresh Rathod < strong > Party: < /strong > AAP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Businessman < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 41 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 3.5 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 57.9 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 2.9 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 11.4 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 13.8 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Sunstar D Jairam < strong > Party: < /strong > GAAP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Social Worker < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 10th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 69 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.1 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 40 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.1 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Shaktivelu < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Agriculturist < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 12th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 44 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.4 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 21.1 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.2 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 6.1 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 6.1 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > R Mohan Raju < strong > Party: < /strong > RPOIK < strong > Profession: < /strong > Cable TV Operator < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Post Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 62 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 70 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 22 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 48 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 8.4 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 8.4 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Priya < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Social Work and Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 36 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.6 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Female < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.6 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Niranjan D Raj < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Social Service < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Post Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 39 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 15.8 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 9 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 14.8 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 1 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 5 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 5 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Mohan Kumar < strong > Party: < /strong > KRS < strong > Profession: < /strong > Civil Contractor < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 49 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 60.3 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 5.6 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 10.3 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 50 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Karthik A < strong > Party: < /strong > JDU < strong > Profession: < /strong > Private job and business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 10th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 33 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.3 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.3 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > B R Bhaskar Prasad < strong > Party: < /strong > SDPI < strong > Profession: < /strong > Commercial Artist < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 6 < strong > Education: < /strong > Others < strong > Age: < /strong > 47 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.3 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 5.1 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 13.5 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.2 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 5.3 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 5.3 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Anuradha V < strong > Party: < /strong > JDS < strong > Profession: < /strong > Self employee tailoring < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 10th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 44 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 23.3 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Female < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 23.3 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 5 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 5 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Akanda Srinivasa Murthy R < strong > Party: < /strong > BSP < strong > Profession: < /strong > MLA < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 12th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 54 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 41 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 15.7 crore < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 4.9 crore < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 36.1 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 12.5 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 41.5 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > A Murali < strong > Party: < /strong > BJP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Social Worker & Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 52 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 97.9 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 50000 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 47.9 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 50 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > A Chandra Kumar < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Flooring Tile Labour < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 5th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 40 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.1 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.1 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > A C Srinivasa < strong > Party: < /strong > INC < strong > Profession: < /strong > Land Developers, Agriculturist, Social Worker and Education Sectors < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 56 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 187.7 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 111.2 crore < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 39.5 crore < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 148.2 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 1.3 crore < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 2.6 crore.

