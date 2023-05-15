Punjab: Kharge Summoned by Sangrur Court in Rs 100-Cr Defamation Case Over Remarks on Bajrang Dal

A court in Punjab’s Sangrur has summoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crores defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad.

Mallikarjun Kharge is accused of “making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal" during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

The mention of Bajrang Dal by parties in their election rallies during the Karnataka assembly poll was quite frequent after Congress proposed in its manifesto that it would “ban" some organisations like “Bajrang Dal" for “promoting enmity".

Congress Karnataka election manifesto was in the eye of the storm since its release for its proposal to impose a ‘ban’ on individuals and organisations like “Bajrang Dal and PFI" or others “promoting enmity or hatred".

The party was at the receiving end of massive backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto for the May 10 polls.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.