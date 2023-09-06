Puthuppally Assembly Bypoll: UDF Confident of Victory; LDF Claims Poll Result Will 'Shock' Opposition

A day after polling concluded in the Puthuppally assembly by-election here, the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF on Wednesday started calculating the voting pattern with the Congress-led front saying it was confident of a win, while the CPI(M) led front claimed that the poll outcome would shock the other side.

UDF candidate and son of late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Chandy Oommen, told reporters he will win the by-election, but did not comment on what the margin of victory would be.

On the other side, state Cooperation and Registration Minister V N Vasavan — also the MLA from Ettumanoor assembly constituency here — said he was confident that the poll result “will create a shock in the UDF camp".

He said he will make an accurate prediction by this evening after getting all the figures and data.

The minister said that UDF claims of many voters going back without exercising their franchise due to delay in polling process at some booths “may be an anticipatory bail as they might be afraid of what the result could be".

The votes will be counted on September 8.

The minister also said that the state government had no role in how the polling stations or the officials there functioned and added that everyone who was in the queue was given the opportunity to cast their vote.

He was responding to Oommen’s allegations today and also on polling day that there was a delay in the voting process in some booths in the constituency which forced many voters to return home without exercising their franchise.

The Minister further said that he has lodged a complaint with the election authorities and was waiting for their response before deciding the further course of action.

Oommen also alleged that when he had questioned one of the polling officers in one such booth, a group of 7 to 8 people came forward and acted in a manner as to protect the official in question.

He also alleged that over the years his father and his family have been hunted and attempts were made to malign their reputation in connection with anything they did.

“So, the people will give an answer to that. I believe the people have spoken. I will win," he said.

However, on being asked what would be the margin of victory, Oommen merely repeated — “I will win".

As polling in the by-election concluded on Tuesday, 72.91 per cent of the over 1.76 lakh voters had turned up to exercise their franchise, according to the district administration.

Of the 1,76,417 voters, 1,28,624 people — 64,084 men, 64,538 women and two transgenders — had cast their votes till 6 pm, according to official figures.

DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas had represented the LDF, while the BJP had fielded its district president G Lijinlal.

The assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Chandy who represented the constituency in Kottayam district for more than five decades without any break until his demise on July 18.

In the present composition of the 2021 Kerala Assembly with a total of 140 seats, the ruling LDF has 99 seats, UDF has 40 seats with one vacant Puthuppally assembly seat.