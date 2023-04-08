Rahul Gandhi’s Kolar Event In Karnataka Postponed Again, PM Modi To Visit On April 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was supposed to flag off the countrywide Satyamev Jayate agitation from Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka. After being deferred several times, the date for the Gandhi scion’s arrival in Kolar to start the agitation was scheduled for April 10. However, for reasons not declared by the grand old party, Rahul’s trip has been postponed yet again.

On Friday night, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and State Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala held a meeting of Kolar leaders and discussed the postponement. The new date may be rescheduled to April 15, however, the Congress party has not yet officially confirmed it.

After Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and found guilty of defamation for making controversial remarks regarding the surname “Modi," the party plans to organise this demonstration. The comments were made by Rahul at a rally in Kolar before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party planned to organize more than a lakh people for the demonstration in retaliation and to garner support ahead of the state assembly elections, which are scheduled for May 10.

This is going to be Rahul’s first public rally following his disqualification as an MP. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Karnataka on April 9 and will head for Bandipur National Park. For security reasons, the park will remain closed to civilians from April 6 to April 9.

The Prime Minister’s Office reports that on Sunday morning, PM Modi would visit the Bandipur National Park and speak with frontline field personnel and self-help groups engaged in conservation efforts. He will also be visiting the tiger reserve on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bandipur Tiger Project, which is home to the largest number of tigers in the state.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee program of the Tiger Project in Mysore. This will be his eighth visit to the poll-bound state this year.

