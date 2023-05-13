Raichur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.54 Raichur (Rayachoor) (ರಾಯಚೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Raichur is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Rayachoor) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raichur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Raichur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 54. Raichur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Raichur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.71%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,248 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,996 were male and 1,09,156 female and 96 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raichur in 2023 is 992 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,19,248 eligible electors, of which 1,14,351 were male, 1,13,810 female and 125 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,053 eligible electors, of which 93,787 were male, 91,199 female and 67 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,095 eligible electors, of which 90,421 were male, 87,674 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raichur in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency and 44 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr Shivaraj Patil of BJP won in this seat defeating Syed Yaseen of INC by a margin of 10,991 which was 8.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.61% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Shivaraj Patil S of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Syed Yasin of INC by a margin of 7,871 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 45.59% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Syed Yasin of INC won this seat beating M.Earanna of JDS by a margin of 8,361 votes which was 10.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 54. Raichur Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Raichur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Raichur are: Veeresh N S (SUCIC); Veeresh Kumar D (AAP); Syed Rasheed Pasha (IND); Syed Ishaq Hussain (SDPI); Ramanna (KRS); Raman Gowda Yeganuru (KRJPP); Mujeebuddin (IND); Mohammed Shalam (INC); Masood Ali (BRP); Mahadeva (CCP); Jayabheema (BSP); Indramma (IND); Iffath Siddiqui (IND); Eresh (IND); Earesh Kumar (IND); E Vinay Kumar (JDS); Dr Shivaraj Patil (BJP); Dr Basavaraj Kalasa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.87%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.41%, while it was 53.68% in 2013 and 45.34% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 7.46% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raichur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Raichur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.54. Raichur comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Raichur constituency, which are: Raichur Rural, Manvi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Raichur:

The geographic coordinates of Raichur is: 16°12’05.4"N 77°22’00.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raichur

List of candidates contesting from Raichur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veeresh N SParty: SUCICProfession: A Whole time Worker SUCI and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 49Total assets: Rs 45.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 24.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 23 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Veeresh Kumar DParty: AAPProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 55Total assets: Rs 4.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 25.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 36 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 4.5 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Syed Rasheed PashaParty: INDProfession: Lorry Builder Labour WorkNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Ishaq HussainParty: SDPIProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 52Total assets: Rs 1.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 23.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 5.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: RamannaParty: KRSProfession: Reried government teacherNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 70Total assets: Rs 62387Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 62387Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raman Gowda YeganuruParty: KRJPPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 1 croreLiabilities: Rs 13.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 65.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 36.9 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: MujeebuddinParty: INDProfession: Civil EngineerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 53Total assets: Rs 6.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 57.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.7 croreSelf income: Rs 3.8 croreTotal income: Rs 3.8 crore

Candidate name: Mohammed ShalamParty: INCProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 73.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 94.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 35.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 38 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Masood AliParty: BRPProfession: ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 35Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: MahadevaParty: CCPProfession: Private jobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 10000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: JayabheemaParty: BSPProfession: Pvt WorkNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 33Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: IndrammaParty: INDProfession: House wifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 69Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Iffath SiddiquiParty: INDProfession: Self EmploymentNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 5.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 57.7 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.7 croreSelf income: Rs 5.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.8 crore

Candidate name: EreshParty: INDProfession: Jute Bag BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Earesh KumarParty: INDProfession: Private JobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 39Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 3.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: E Vinay KumarParty: JDSProfession: Advocate and agriculture and businessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 12.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 3.2 croreSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Shivaraj PatilParty: BJPProfession: Private Medical Consultant and AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 52Total assets: Rs 19.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.3 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 12.1 croreSelf income: Rs 52 lakhTotal income: Rs 86.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Basavaraj KalasaParty: INDProfession: Guest Lecturer and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: DoctorateAge: 62Total assets: Rs 72.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 15.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 39.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 3.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.6 lakh.