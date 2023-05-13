Raichur Rural Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.53 Raichur Rural (ರಾಯಚೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Raichur Rural is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raichur Rural election result and you can click here for compact election results of Raichur Rural and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 53. Raichur Rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Raichur Rural Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 20.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,241 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,969 were male and 1,16,207 female and 65 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raichur Rural in 2023 is 1038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,241 eligible electors, of which 1,14,428 were male, 1,18,963 female and 73 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,648 eligible electors, of which 96,810 were male, 98,772 female and 66 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,830 eligible electors, of which 90,792 were male, 95,038 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raichur Rural in 2018 was 14. In 2013, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency and 10 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basanagouda Daddal of INC won in this seat defeating Tipparaju Hawaldar of INC by a margin of 9,964 which was 6.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.23% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Thipparaju of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raja Rayappa Naik of INC by a margin of 3,270 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.48% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Raja Rayappa Naik of INC won this seat beating Raja Rangappa Naik of JDS by a margin of 1,877 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 53. Raichur Rural Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 4 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Raichur Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Raichur Rural are: Veerangoda (IMP); Tipparaju Hawaldar (BJP); Shubhashchandra Sambaji (AAP); M Khashim Nayak (KRJPP); K Narasimha Nayak (JDS); I Kumar Nayak (KRS); Basanagouda Daddal (INC); Badesaab (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.44%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.29%, while it was 68.87% in 2013 and 56.29% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 6.14999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raichur Rural went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Raichur Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.53. Raichur Rural comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Raichur Rural constituency, which are: Manvi, Raichur, Devadurga, Yadgir. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh, Jogulamba Gadwal & Narayanpet Districts of Telangana.

Map location of Raichur Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Raichur Rural is: 16°10’26.4"N 77°18’38.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raichur Rural

List of candidates contesting from Raichur Rural Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: VeerangodaParty: IMPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 32.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 80000Immovable assets:Rs 32 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tipparaju HawaldarParty: BJPProfession: Social Worker & Agriculturist (Farmer)Number of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 46Total assets: Rs 10.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.6 croreSelf income: Rs 10.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 32.6 lakh

Candidate name: Shubhashchandra SambajiParty: AAPProfession: Retd. Executive EngineerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 61Total assets: Rs 6.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 35.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 78.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5.5 croreSelf income: Rs 9.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.2 lakh

Candidate name: M Khashim NayakParty: KRJPPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 1.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 29.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Narasimha NayakParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture and civil workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 54Total assets: Rs 2.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 56 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 52.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: I Kumar NayakParty: KRSProfession: Self BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 43Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17000Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basanagouda DaddalParty: INCProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 10.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 87.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 7.4 croreSelf income: Rs 60.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: BadesaabParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 19.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 14 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.