Constituency No.165 Rajaji Nagar (Rajajinagara) (ರಾಜಾಜಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Rajaji Nagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Rajajinagara) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajaji Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Rajaji Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 165. Rajaji Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Rajaji Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,622 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,787 were male and 1,01,827 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajaji Nagar in 2023 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,622 eligible electors, of which 1,07,428 were male, 1,03,695 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,260 eligible electors, of which 90,367 were male, 85,882 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,257 eligible electors, of which 95,463 were male, 87,794 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajaji Nagar in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 132 service voters registered in the constituency and 110 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S Suresh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating G Padmavathi of INC by a margin of 9,453 which was 7.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.86% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Suresh Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating R.Manjula Naidu of INC by a margin of 14,767 votes which was 13.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.45% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Suresh Kumar S of BJP won this seat beating Padmavathi G. of INC by a margin of 14,660 votes which was 15.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 165. Rajaji Nagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 18 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Rajaji Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Rajaji Nagar are: Suhail Ahmed (IND); Shivakumar Bhadraiah (JDU); S Suresh Kumar (BJP); S Pandurangan (IND); Rama T C (SUCIC); Puttanna (INC); Puttanna (IND); Nagaraja H N (IND); Mohan Kumar K (UPP); Mahesh Rajashekar (IND); M Narasimhalu (IND); Lingaraju (IND); Dr Anjanappa T H (JDS); Chethan Vasista B S (RSDR); Bhavya S B (IMP); B T Naganna (AAP); Akshay K (KRS); Abhimani Narendra (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.65%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 56.91%, while it was 61.23% in 2013 and 52.67% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.259999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajaji Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Rajaji Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.165. Rajaji Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Rajaji Nagar constituency, which are: Govindraj Nagar, Malleshwaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhi Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Rajaji Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Rajaji Nagar is: 12°59’19.7"N 77°33’02.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajaji Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Rajaji Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suhail Ahmed

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 70000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar Bhadraiah

Party: JDU

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 13.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.5 crore

Self income: Rs 24.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.3 lakh

Candidate name: S Suresh Kumar

Party: BJP

Profession: MLA, Rajajinagar

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 83.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 6.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: S Pandurangan

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed (Free Medical First Aid Treatment to all in Srirampuram, Bangalore Since 25 years)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rama T C

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 45892

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 45892

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puttanna

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 61.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 41.9 crore

Self income: Rs 46.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 48.5 lakh

Candidate name: Puttanna

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraja H N

Party: IND

Profession: Electrician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan Kumar K

Party: UPP

Profession: Interior Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Rajashekar

Party: IND

Profession: Salaried Working in Momentive Performance Materials and Pvt Ltd as SAP Secuitycomplainace Admin from Past 10 years

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: M Narasimhalu

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 68.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lingaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Anjanappa T H

Party: JDS

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 23.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21.7 crore

Self income: Rs 21.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.1 lakh

Candidate name: Chethan Vasista B S

Party: RSDR

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhavya S B

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 25.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 94000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 25.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: B T Naganna

Party: AAP

Profession: Small Scale Industrialist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 17.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Akshay K

Party: KRS

Profession: Teaching Faculty

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 78.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: Abhimani Narendra

Party: IND

Profession: Journalist & Writer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.