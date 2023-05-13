Constituency No.154 Rajarajeshwarinagar (Rajarajeshwari Nagara) (ರಾಜರಾಜೇಶ್ವರಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Rajarajeshwarinagar is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Rajarajeshwari Nagara) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajarajeshwarinagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Rajarajeshwarinagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 154. Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,54,909 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,38,022 were male and 2,16,822 female and 65 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajarajeshwarinagar in 2023 is 911 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,54,909 eligible electors, of which 2,46,548 were male, 2,25,274 female and 78 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,514 eligible electors, of which 1,75,818 were male, 1,58,675 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,01,495 eligible electors, of which 1,60,330 were male, 1,41,165 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajarajeshwarinagar in 2018 was 8. In 2013, there were 40 service voters registered in the constituency and 40 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Munirathna of INC won in this seat defeating Muniraju Gowda P M of JDS by a margin of 25,492 which was 9.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Munirathna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.L.R.Thimmananjaiah of JDS by a margin of 18,813 votes which was 9.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.4% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Srinivas of BJP won this seat beating P.N.Krishnamurthy of INC by a margin of 19,592 votes which was 13.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 154. Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Rajarajeshwarinagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Rajarajeshwarinagar are: Subhash S (IND); S Chandrashekhar (KRS); N Nagaraju (BSP); Munirathna (BJP); Manjunatha M (UPP); M Lingaraju (JMBP); Lakshmi (JDU); Kusuma H (INC); H Rukmini (IND); Gnanamurthy V (SUCIC); Dr V Narayana Swamy (JDS); Areef Pasha (IND); Anantha Subhash Chandra (AAP); A Kalappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.38%, while it was 56.82% in 2013 and 47.74% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.57% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajarajeshwarinagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.154. Rajarajeshwarinagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 11 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency, which are: Yeshvanthapura, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Malleshwaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, Bangalore South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Rajarajeshwarinagar:

The geographic coordinates of Rajarajeshwarinagar is: 13°00’50.8"N 77°31’26.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajarajeshwarinagar

List of candidates contesting from Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subhash S

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Chandrashekhar

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Nagaraju

Party: BSP

Profession: House Keeping (Supervisor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 95000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Munirathna

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 293.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 102.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 260.6 crore

Self income: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 3.4 crore

Candidate name: Manjunatha M

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: M Lingaraju

Party: JMBP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lakshmi

Party: JDU

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 51.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kusuma H

Party: INC

Profession: Assistant Professor and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 43.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 43.3 lakh

Candidate name: H Rukmini

Party: IND

Profession: Tailor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 80000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 80000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gnanamurthy V

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr V Narayana Swamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 68.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 48.2 crore

Self income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 34 lakh

Candidate name: Areef Pasha

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anantha Subhash Chandra

Party: AAP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 67 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: A Kalappa

Party: IND

Profession: Guest Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.