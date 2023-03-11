Rajasthan Elections: After Golden Duck in 2018, AAP Pads Up to Chase Double Century on Jobs Pitch

Creation jobs and clean-up of the examination paper leak mess are the mainstays of Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign, set to be rolled out on March 13, in Rajasthan as the state witnesses protests for jobs by wives of soldiers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

According to AAP leaders, national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party’s official campaign in the Congress-ruled state on March 13 in a massive rally and roadshow at Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan.

Functionaries said the party will carry out a Gujarat-like campaign in the western state where elections are due in November.

“The issue being raised in the ongoing protest by wives of soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack is an important one as Rajasthan has given so many martyrs to the state. Unemployment is a major problem which needs to be addressed," said Vinay Mishra, AAP election in-charge in Rajasthan.

Mishra blamed the unemployment on “mass-level corruption", adding that it is evident from the fact that right before any state recruitment exam, the question paper is leaked. At least a dozen such instances have occurred in the state, which in itself is unacceptable, he said.

“We plan to fix this mess. Besides education, health, women’s safety, water and power, creating options for employment and containing such leaks in the system will be our top priority," Mishra added.

The AAP had failed to open its account in its Rajasthan debut in the 2018 Assembly elections, but now plans to contest on all 200 seats in the state. In 2018, it had contested on 142 seats, but failed to win a single one.

The party has since been working on expanding its organisation in the state, starting from the villages and attracting the youth.

“Our litmus test was the membership drive, which was launched on January 29 and today we have over 4.50 lakh members with us. By next week, we will set up our organisation at various levels starting from village, block, district, assembly and state. By May, we will be ready with our forces," said Mishra, who is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra who joined the AAP last year.

Just like Gujarat, he said, people across the seven divisions of the state want the AAP to contest here hoping for reforms in governance. “People are just waiting for the party to contest here and for Kejriwal ji to sound the poll bugle in the state as the final assurance," he said.

