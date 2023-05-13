Constituency No.183 Ramanagaram (Ramanagara) (ರಾಮನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Ramanagaram (ರಾಮನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Ramanagaram is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Ramanagara) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ramanagaram election result and you can click here for compact election results of Ramanagaram and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 183. Ramanagaram Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Ramanagaram Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.56%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,031 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,027 were male and 1,02,979 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramanagaram in 2023 is 1009 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,05,031 eligible electors, of which 1,02,954 were male, 1,04,020 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,802 eligible electors, of which 93,407 were male, 91,381 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,939 eligible electors, of which 88,655 were male, 85,284 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramanagaram in 2018 was 17. In 2013, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency and 24 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H D Kumaraswamy of JDS won in this seat defeating Iqbal Hussain.H.A of INC by a margin of 22,636 which was 13.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 53.96% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H D Kumara Swamy of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Maridevaru of INC by a margin of 25,398 votes which was 17.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 56.12% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H D Kumara Swamy of JDS won this seat beating M Rudresha of BJP by a margin of 47,260 votes which was 36.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 56.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 183. Ramanagaram Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Ramanagaram:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Ramanagaram are: V Swamy (BSP); Surendra Ramanagara (IND); Siddamaraiah S (AIFB); Raghu Nandan R V (RPOI); Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS); Mahaboob Pasha (TSP); Lokesh N (IMP); Ka Ra Ve Madegowda Dm (IND); K R S Shivakumar S (KRS); H A Iqbal Hussain (INC); Gautham Marilingegowda (BJP); Fayaz Ahmed (YSEP); D Puttamadaiah (Prajakeeya Puttanna) (UPP); Byregowda S (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.9%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.98%, while it was 80.58% in 2013 and 73.62% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.920000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ramanagaram went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Ramanagaram constituency:

Assembly constituency No.183. Ramanagaram comprises of the following areas of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Ramanagaram constituency, which are: Kanakapura, Channapatna, Magadi, Yeshvanthapura, Bangalore South, Anekal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Ramanagaram:

The geographic coordinates of Ramanagaram is: 12°40’00.5"N 77°25’46.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ramanagaram

List of candidates contesting from Ramanagaram Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Swamy

Party: BSP

Profession: Advocate work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Surendra Ramanagara

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddamaraiah S

Party: AIFB

Profession: Social worker & agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 87.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 76 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raghu Nandan R V

Party: RPOI

Profession: Instrumental concert

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Director in Kasthuri Medias Pvt. Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 77 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 28.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 4.3 crore

Candidate name: Mahaboob Pasha

Party: TSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lokesh N

Party: IMP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ka Ra Ve Madegowda Dm

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 65.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 46 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K R S Shivakumar S

Party: KRS

Profession: UPS solar business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 31.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Candidate name: H A Iqbal Hussain

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist and Business

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 95.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 88.7 crore

Self income: Rs 66.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Gautham Marilingegowda

Party: BJP

Profession: Software Consultancy Services

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore

Self income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Fayaz Ahmed

Party: YSEP

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 32000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D Puttamadaiah (Prajakeeya Puttanna)

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Byregowda S

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh.