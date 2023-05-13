Raybag Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.6 Raybag (Raibag, Raibagh) (ರಾಯಭಾಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Raybag is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Raibag, Raibagh) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raybag election result and you can click here for compact election results of Raybag and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 6. Raybag Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Raybag Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,690 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,687 were male and 91,988 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raybag in 2023 is 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,91,690 eligible electors, of which 1,01,780 were male, 94,055 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,587 eligible electors, of which 85,623 were male, 76,960 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,46,543 eligible electors, of which 75,964 were male, 70,579 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raybag in 2018 was 671. In 2013, there were 470 service voters registered in the constituency and 397 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa of BJP won in this seat defeating Pradeepkumar Ramu Malage of IND by a margin of 16,548 which was 11% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.88% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pradeep Ramu Malagi of IND by a margin of 829 votes which was 0.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.74% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa of BJP won this seat beating Omprakash S Kanagali of INC by a margin of 14,560 votes which was 15.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6. Raybag Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 18 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Raybag:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Raybag are: Yamanappa Hanamanth Kudari (IND); Shankar Subrav Khatedar (AAP); Shambhu Kallolikar (IND); Pradeepkumar R Malagi (JDS); Mahaveer Laxman Mohite (INC); Bhimseen Dattu Sanadi (IND); Basavaraj Nasalapure (BRP); Basavanni Pundalik Doddaling (IND); Ashok Neelappa Dandinavar (IND); Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.85%, while it was 75.17% in 2013 and 66.06% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raybag went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Raybag constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Raybag comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Raybag constituency, which are: Hukkeri, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Kagwad, Kudachi, Arabhavi, Gokak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Raybag:

The geographic coordinates of Raybag is: 16°25’04.4"N 74°43’27.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raybag

List of candidates contesting from Raybag Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yamanappa Hanamanth Kudari

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 88 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 90 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankar Subrav Khatedar

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Bank Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 47 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 24.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shambhu Kallolikar

Party: IND

Profession: ef secreataries Additional Chief Secretaries SW and WE dep

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.1 crore

Self income: Rs 39.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.6 lakh

Candidate name: Pradeepkumar R Malagi

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Others

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 71.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 23.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mahaveer Laxman Mohite

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 91.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 21.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bhimseen Dattu Sanadi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 49.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 44 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Nasalapure

Party: BRP

Profession: Lawyer & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 38 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavanni Pundalik Doddaling

Party: IND

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 15.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Neelappa Dandinavar

Party: IND

Profession: Tenantship

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 58.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Current MLA & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.8 crore

Self income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh.