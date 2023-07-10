S Jaishankar Arrives in Ahmedabad to File Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Gujarat

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Ahmedabad to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Jaishankar’s term ends on August 18 along with two other Rajya Sabha members from the state.

Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela on Sunday said Jaishankar is scheduled to file his nomination form at around noon on Monday.

According to a PTI report, Jaishankar was received by Gujarat Minister Raghavji Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar and other BJP functionaries at the Ahmedabad airport.

Although the BJP has not officially declared the names of candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats yet, Jaishankar’s nomination was certain. The Rajya Sabha elections for the three seats in Gujarat will take place on July 24.

Out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by the BJP while Congress has the remaining three. Of the eight seats held by the BJP, the terms of S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya will end on August 18, 2023.

The Congress, however, on Friday announced it would not field candidates for elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as the party did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member state Assembly.

The last date for filing nominations is July 13 and the deadline for withdrawal is July 17.