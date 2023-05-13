Sandur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.95 Sandur (Sanduru) (ಸಂಡೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) district of Karnataka. Sandur is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sanduru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sandur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sandur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 95. Sandur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sandur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 25.93%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,776 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,240 were male and 1,03,504 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sandur in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,776 eligible electors, of which 1,06,884 were male, 1,04,587 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,854 eligible electors, of which 87,803 were male, 84,051 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,38,339 eligible electors, of which 71,095 were male, 67,244 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sandur in 2018 was 37. In 2013, there were 31 service voters registered in the constituency and 31 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, E Tukaram of INC won in this seat defeating D Raghavendra (Manju) of JDS by a margin of 14,010 which was 8.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.53% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, E Tukaram of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dhananjaya.R of JDS by a margin of 34,631 votes which was 26.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.48% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, E Tukaram of INC won this seat beating T. Nagaraj of BJP by a margin of 20,719 votes which was 19.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 95. Sandur Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sandur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sandur are: Veba Kumari (KRS); Shilpa Raghavendra (BJP); Shakuntala Devi Lakshmi Priya (BSP); N Somappa (JDS); K S Divakar (KRJPP); K R Kumaraswamy (AAP); Geregal Papayya (IND); E Tukaram (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.62%, while it was 74.75% in 2013 and 76.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.44999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sandur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sandur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.95. Sandur comprises of the following areas of Bellary district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sandur constituency, which are: Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Molakalmuru, Kudligi, Hagaribommanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Anantapuramu District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Sandur:

The geographic coordinates of Sandur is: 15°04’28.6"N 76°34’43.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sandur

List of candidates contesting from Sandur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veba KumariParty: KRSProfession: NurseNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shilpa RaghavendraParty: BJPProfession: Business manNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 9.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 4.4 croreGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 57.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 8.6 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shakuntala Devi Lakshmi PriyaParty: BSPProfession: FarmingNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 35Total assets: Rs 50000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 50000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N SomappaParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture & ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 48Total assets: Rs 1.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 19 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 34.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.6 croreSelf income: Rs 6.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: K S DivakarParty: KRJPPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 10th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 86.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 53 lakhSelf income: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.5 lakh

Candidate name: K R KumaraswamyParty: AAPProfession: Farming and Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 40Total assets: Rs 60.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 55 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Geregal PapayyaParty: INDProfession: Retried Contractual Medical OfficerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 70Total assets: Rs 1.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 16 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 croreSelf income: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: E TukaramParty: INCProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 56Total assets: Rs 2.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 88.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 3.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.7 lakh.