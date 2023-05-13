Constituency No.160 Sarvagnanagar (Sarvagnanagara, Cox Town) (ಸರ್ವಜ್ಞನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Sarvagnanagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sarvagnanagara, Cox Town) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sarvagnanagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sarvagnanagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 160. Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.59%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,473 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,69,700 were male and 1,64,734 female and 39 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sarvagnanagar in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,473 eligible electors, of which 1,76,150 were male, 1,71,353 female and 56 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,059 eligible electors, of which 1,42,368 were male, 1,37,673 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,04,880 eligible electors, of which 1,56,002 were male, 1,48,878 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarvagnanagar in 2018 was 53. In 2013, there were 205 service voters registered in the constituency and 179 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K J George of INC won in this seat defeating M.N.Reddy of BJP by a margin of 53,304 which was 29.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 61.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K J George of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Padmanabha Reddy of BJP by a margin of 22,853 votes which was 16.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.53% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K J George of INC won this seat beating R.Shankar of BJP by a margin of 22,608 votes which was 20.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 160. Sarvagnanagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sarvagnanagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sarvagnanagar are: Yesu Gerard P (IND); Vasanth Kumar E (IND); Shivakumar (UPP); S Umashankar (KRS); Padmanabha Reddy (BJP); Mynavathi (JDU); Mohammed Mustafa (JDS); Mohamed Ibrahim (AAP); Modi Saifulla (SP); Mahaboob Pasha (TSP); Kempurajan (NPP); Heela B N (IND); Dilip Kumar (IND); Abdul Hannan (SDPI); Kelachandra Joseph George (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 51.24%, while it was 50.24% in 2013 and 35.41% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.759999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sarvagnanagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sarvagnanagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.160. Sarvagnanagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sarvagnanagar constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, KR Pura, CV Raman Nagar, Pulakeshinagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sarvagnanagar:

The geographic coordinates of Sarvagnanagar is: 13°01’04.1"N 77°38’05.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sarvagnanagar

List of candidates contesting from Sarvagnanagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yesu Gerard P

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 22348

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22348

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasanth Kumar E

Party: IND

Profession: Process Lead in MNC and CSC Centre

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Shivakumar

Party: UPP

Profession: Customer Support Executive at ( Vindhya e-infomedia Pvt Ltd )

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8000

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Umashankar

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Padmanabha Reddy

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 91.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 84.7 crore

Self income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 45.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mynavathi

Party: JDU

Profession: Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Mustafa

Party: JDS

Profession: Partner in MK Tractors, Kolar | Partner in Davanagere Tractor Company, Davanagere

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 37.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34.7 crore

Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mohamed Ibrahim

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 58.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 54.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Modi Saifulla

Party: SP

Profession: Wood Scarp Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 26.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahaboob Pasha

Party: TSP

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kempurajan

Party: NPP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 9000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Heela B N

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dilip Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Own Taxi Rider

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 15.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Hannan

Party: SDPI

Profession: Business (General Merchant)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 82 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kelachandra Joseph George

Party: INC

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 73

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

top videos

Self income:

Total income: .