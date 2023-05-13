Saundatti Yellamma Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.17 Saundatti Yellamma (Savadatti Yallamma) (ಸವದತ್ತಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Saundatti Yellamma is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Savadatti Yallamma) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saundatti Yellamma election result and you can click here for compact election results of Saundatti Yellamma and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 17. Saundatti Yellamma Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Saundatti Yellamma Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,556 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,907 were male and 93,648 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saundatti Yellamma in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,556 eligible electors, of which 96,937 were male, 94,803 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,709 eligible electors, of which 86,287 were male, 82,422 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,46,862 eligible electors, of which 75,295 were male, 71,567 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saundatti Yellamma in 2018 was 393. In 2013, there were 441 service voters registered in the constituency and 372 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Anand @ Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani of BJP won in this seat defeating Anand Chopra of INC by a margin of 6,291 which was 4.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.65% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Anand Alias Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravindra Bhupalappa Yaligar of INC by a margin of 16,042 votes which was 12.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.87% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Mamani Vishwanath Chandrashekar of BJP won this seat beating Koujalagi Subhash Shidramappa of INC by a margin of 4,577 votes which was 4.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17. Saundatti Yellamma Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Saundatti Yellamma:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Saundatti Yellamma are: Vishwas Vasant Vaidya (INC); Sadanand Uppar (IND); Mamani Ratna Anand Alias Vishwanath (BJP); Mallikarjun Gangappa Mudenur (IND); Mallikarjun Channappa Melagiri (KMP); Karalakatti Nagappa Hanamappa (IND); Chopra Saurav Anand (JDS); Bapugouda Siddanagouda Patil (AAP); Antakkanavar Parappa Shankareppa (KRS); Anand Irayya Kantimath (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.17%, while it was 78.96% in 2013 and 74.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.03% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Saundatti Yellamma went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Saundatti Yellamma constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. Saundatti Yellamma comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Saundatti Yellamma constituency, which are: Bailhongal, Gokak, Arabhavi, Ramdurg, Nargund, Navalgund, Dharwad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Saundatti Yellamma:

The geographic coordinates of Saundatti Yellamma is: 15°52’04.8"N 75°06’47.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Saundatti Yellamma

List of candidates contesting from Saundatti Yellamma Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwas Vasant Vaidya

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sadanand Uppar

Party: IND

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mamani Ratna Anand Alias Vishwanath

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist & Director of B.D.C.C. Bank

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 10.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore

Self income: Rs 13.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Gangappa Mudenur

Party: IND

Profession: labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Channappa Melagiri

Party: KMP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karalakatti Nagappa Hanamappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 21.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chopra Saurav Anand

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 93.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bapugouda Siddanagouda Patil

Party: AAP

Profession: Bank of baroda manager and employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Antakkanavar Parappa Shankareppa

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and legal profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Anand Irayya Kantimath

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Trading

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 71.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.