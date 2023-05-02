'School Jate Ho Sab?' PM Modi Interacts With Kids Ahead of Roadshow in Karnataka's Kalaburagi | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district of Kalaburagi in Karnataka. But before that, he got engaged in a light-hearted interaction with a group of children who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him near the venue.

In the video shared on social media, the Prime Minister can be seen asking the children, “School jate ho sab? (Do you all go to school?). To this, they replied, “Yes, sir!". Then he played with them for some time and asked everyone to study well regularly.

PM Modi further asked the children one by one about their future goals. To this, a child said he wants to become a policeman, while another said, “Your (PM’s) secretary". The Prime Minister further asked them jokingly, “PM ban ne ka mann nahi karta hai? (Don’t you think of becoming PM?)" and laughed with everyone before saying good bye to all to join the roadshow.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi earlier today, before the roadshow here. pic.twitter.com/HYOoei56xf— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

The roadshow passed through major roads of Kalaburagi city amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ and the PM’s new slogan for the May 10 assembly elections - ‘Eee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara’ (This time’s decision, a majority BJP government).

Mounted on a decorated special open vehicle, PM Modi wore the BJP’s saffron cap and a yellow shawl around his neck. He was accompanied by BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba.

PM Modi waved at the enthusiastic crowd that was gathered on both sides of the roads to see him. Party flags, festoons and posters dotted the nook and corner of roads in the city.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also addressed three back-to-back rallies in Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur in Karnataka campaigning for the ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.

Read all the Latest Politics News here