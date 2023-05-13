Shahapur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.37 Shahapur (Sagaranadu, Shahpur) (ಶಹಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Yadgir (ಯಾದಗಿರಿ) district of Karnataka. Shahapur is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sagaranadu, Shahpur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shahapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 37. Shahapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shahapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,463 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,10,569 were male and 1,09,868 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahapur in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,20,463 eligible electors, of which 1,13,326 were male, 1,12,451 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,470 eligible electors, of which 94,730 were male, 94,730 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,033 eligible electors, of which 85,922 were male, 88,111 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahapur in 2018 was 5. In 2013, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency and 23 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur of INC won in this seat defeating Guru Patil Sirwal of INC by a margin of 30,974 which was 19.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.27% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Guru Patil Shiraval of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sharanabasappagouda Darshanpur of INC by a margin of 5,796 votes which was 4.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 43.21% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Sharanabasappa Darshnapur of INC won this seat beating Shivshekharappagouda Shirwal of JDS by a margin of 11,136 votes which was 10.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37. Shahapur Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shahapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shahapur are: Vishwaradhya B Mudabool (SKP); Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (INC); Prakash B Kulkarni (KRS); Mahammed Jilani Bandagisab Nashi (IND); Honnayya Hotpeth (IND); Haji M Hussain (IND); Guru Patil Shirwal (JDS); Chandrashekhar Sabayya (AAP); Ameenraddi Yalagi (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.26%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.34%, while it was 67.6% in 2013 and 58.27% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.0799999999999983% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shahapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shahapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Shahapur comprises of the following areas of Yadgir district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shahapur constituency, which are: Devar Hippargi, Jevargi, Chittapur, Yadgir, Shorapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shahapur:

The geographic coordinates of Shahapur is: 16°41’46.0"N 76°42’33.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shahapur

List of candidates contesting from Shahapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwaradhya B Mudabool

Party: SKP

Profession: Business and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 21.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Business, MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 15.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 91.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.1 crore

Self income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.2 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash B Kulkarni

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 43.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahammed Jilani Bandagisab Nashi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Honnayya Hotpeth

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 45.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Haji M Hussain

Party: IND

Profession: Cooli wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Guru Patil Shirwal

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 10.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 crore

Self income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekhar Sabayya

Party: AAP

Profession: Private Insurance Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ameenraddi Yalagi

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 18.9 lakh.