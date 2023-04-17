Shettar's Exit Will Not Make A Difference to BJP's Electoral Prospects, Says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP will have no adverse impact on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and that he was surprised by his decision to join the Congress.

Shettar, a six-time MLA and former Chief Minister, parted ways with the BJP after being denied the ticket to contest from Hubli-Dharwad (Central), which he represented in the outgoing Assembly.

Bommai dismissed Shettar’s charge that he was not given respect in the BJP and there was a conspiracy behind the move to drop him.

Shettar was treated with a lot of respect and the party had given him positions. “In his growth in the last 25 years, the BJP played a main role," the Chief Minister said.

His departure has paved the way for the emergence of new leadership in the region, the Chief Minister said.

“There is not going to be any difference (to BJP’s electoral prospects)," he said, expressing total confidence that the party will return to power with a clear majority.

Bommai charged Congress with having a culture of “use and throw." He said the Congress would honour leaders joining it till the elections. Thereafter, within a few months, they would face insult. He cited the instances of former Congress Chief Ministers Veerendra Patil, D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa in this regard.

“Despite knowing this, I don’t know why Shettar joined the Congress. I am surprised," the Chief Minister added.

