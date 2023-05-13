Shiggaon Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.83 Shiggaon (Shiggaavi) (ಶಿಗ್ಗಾಂವಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Shiggaon is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shiggaavi) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shiggaon election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shiggaon and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 83. Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shiggaon Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,629 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,546 were male and 1,00,077 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shiggaon in 2023 is 914 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,629 eligible electors, of which 1,11,382 were male, 1,01,822 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,400 eligible electors, of which 1,00,226 were male, 88,170 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,717 eligible electors, of which 91,236 were male, 80,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shiggaon in 2018 was 103. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency and 45 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basavaraj Bommai of BJP won in this seat defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of INC by a margin of 9,265 which was 5.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Basavaraj Bommai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Khadri Sayed Azimpeer Sayed Kaderbasha of INC by a margin of 9,503 votes which was 6.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.64% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Basavaraj Bommai of BJP won this seat beating Khadri Sayed Azeempeer Sayed Khadar Basha of INC by a margin of 12,862 votes which was 10.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 83. Shiggaon Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shiggaon:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shiggaon are: Virupakshagouda Naganagouda Fakkiragoudra (IND); Shashidhar Yeligar (JDS); Shambulinga Hukkeri (KRS); Pathan Yasirahmedkhan (INC); Manjakka Rukkavva Pujar (IND); Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag (AAP); Khajamohiddin Gudageri (IMP); Jagadish Yallappa Bankapur (IND); Dr U P Shivananda (IND); Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.35%, while it was 79.72% in 2013 and 71.77% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.75% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shiggaon went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shiggaon constituency:

Assembly constituency No.83. Shiggaon comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shiggaon constituency, which are: Yellapur, Kalghatgi, Kundgol, Haveri, Byadgi, Hangal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shiggaon:

The geographic coordinates of Shiggaon is: 14°59’51.0"N 75°13’58.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shiggaon

List of candidates contesting from Shiggaon Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Virupakshagouda Naganagouda Fakkiragoudra

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shashidhar Yeligar

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 53.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 42.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Shambulinga Hukkeri

Party: KRS

Profession: Sailing Vegetables

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 36 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pathan Yasirahmedkhan

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 98.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 51.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjakka Rukkavva Pujar

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 97 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khajamohiddin Gudageri

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 23 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jagadish Yallappa Bankapur

Party: IND

Profession: Owner of goods vehicle

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 72.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 52 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr U P Shivananda

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Bommai

Party: BJP

Profession: Public Servant & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 52.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 42.2 crore

Self income: Rs 41.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1 crore.