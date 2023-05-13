Shikaripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.115 Shikaripura (Shikaripur) (ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Shikaripura is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shikaripur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shikaripura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shikaripura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 115. Shikaripura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shikaripura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,956 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,983 were male and 90,958 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shikaripura in 2023 is 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,956 eligible electors, of which 95,605 were male, 92,646 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,749 eligible electors, of which 88,098 were male, 84,637 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,853 eligible electors, of which 82,034 were male, 78,819 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shikaripura in 2018 was 60. In 2013, there were 47 service voters registered in the constituency and 41 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B S Yadiyurappa of BJP won in this seat defeating Goni Malatesha of INC by a margin of 35,397 which was 22.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.16% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B S Yadiyurappa of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating H.S.Shanthaveerappagowda(Shantanna) of INC by a margin of 24,425 votes which was 17.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 49.89% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B S Yeddyurappa of BJP won this seat beating S.Bangarappa of SP by a margin of 45,927 votes which was 36.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 115. Shikaripura Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shikaripura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shikaripura are: Yallappa Bazarappa (RPOI); Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP); S P Nagarajagowda (IND); Ravinaik D (KRS); Mohammed Sadiq (IND); Imtiyaz A Attar (IND); Goni Malatesh (INC); Ganesha R (IND); Chandrakanth S Revanakar (AAP); Anil M R (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.34%, while it was 80.24% in 2013 and 78.45% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.22999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shikaripura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shikaripura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.115. Shikaripura comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shikaripura constituency, which are: Sorab, Hirekerur, Honnali, Shimoga Rural, Sagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shikaripura:

The geographic coordinates of Shikaripura is: 14°17’46.7"N 75°20’33.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shikaripura

List of candidates contesting from Shikaripura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yallappa Bazarappa

Party: RPOI

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijayendra Yediyurappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Educationist & Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 126.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 70.1 crore

Self income: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: S P Nagarajagowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Ravinaik D

Party: KRS

Profession: Hotel Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Sadiq

Party: IND

Profession: Ginger Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 13 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imtiyaz A Attar

Party: IND

Profession: Logistic and trading

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 67.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 8000

Total income: Rs 8000

Candidate name: Goni Malatesh

Party: INC

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 crore

Self income: Rs 28.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ganesha R

Party: IND

Profession: Writer, Agriculture, & Distributer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 96.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrakanth S Revanakar

Party: AAP

Profession: Own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil M R

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh.