Shimla Civic Polls: 58.6% Voter Turnout Recorded; Counting on May 4

The high-stakes poll battle for the prestigious Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) failed to evoke a huge voter interest with little over 58 per cent of people casting their vote for the urban body polls that were held on Tuesday.

The turnout was marginally higher than the 2017 SMC polls which witnessed 57.8 per cent voter turnout however, significantly lower than the recently held state assembly, where a 75 per cent poll turnout was recorded.

Another factor that affected voting was the rains in Shimla and surrounding areas. While the overall male voting percentage stood at 59.29 per cent, the voting percentage of women stood at 58.60 per cent.

Had it not been for the steady drizzle that continued till around 3 pm, the voter turnout could have been higher. “The voting has been peaceful, we have received no complaints. EVMs malfunctioned in 2-3 wards, but they were promptly replaced,” DC Shimla Aditya Negi informed reporters.

A total of 102 candidates were in the fray from the 34 wards, with both Congress and BJP fielding candidates from all the wards. The counting of voting will take place on May 4.

The highest voting percentage was recorded in the Bhattakuffar ward, where 74.9 per cent of people cast their vote.

The only other ward to record a voting percentage above 70 per cent was Upper Dhalli with 71.3 per cent votes. The lowest voting was recorded in the Panthaghati ward, where just 46.8 per cent of voters cast their vote.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cast his vote in the Chotta Shimla ward, from where he had been a two-time councillor. He was accompanied by his wife and two daughters.

“I had been a councillor from this ward… it feels nice to come back here to cast a vote for your councillor,” he said.

The low voter turnout in some predominantly urban constituencies reflects the voter indifference towards the electoral process.

The elections are an acid test for both the Congress and the BJP. Being held barely six months after the assembly polls, a defeat here would not augur well for the Sukhu government.

Even for the BJP, the stakes are high as it would like to retain the civic body to gain a psychological advantage going into the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

