Constituency No.162 Shivajinagar (Shivajinagara) (ಶಿವಾಜಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Shivajinagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shivajinagara) Urban. Demographic profile: Shivajinagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,528 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,441 were male and 94,085 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender. The electorate gender ratio in Shivajinagar in 2023 is 966 female voters for every 1,000 male voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,91,528 eligible electors, of which 99,969 were male, 96,803 female and 4 electors of the third gender. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,309 eligible electors, of which 85,090 were male, 82,219 female and 0 voters of the third gender. In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,744 eligible electors, of which 84,778 were male, 82,966 female and 0 electors of the third gender. The number of service voters in Shivajinagar in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 132 service voters registered in the constituency and 134 in 2008. < strong > Past winners / MLAs: < /strong > In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Roshan Baig of INC won in this seat defeating Katta Subramanya Naidu of BJP by a margin of 15,040 which was 13.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 55.04% in 2018 in this seat. In 2013, R Roshan Baig of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmal Surana of BJP by a margin of 20,855 votes which was 22.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.62% in the seat. In the 2008 elections, R Roshan Baig of INC won this seat beating Nirmal Surana of BJP by a margin of 10,396 votes which was 12.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.53% in the seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 162. Shivajinagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat. < strong > Number of contestants: < /strong > A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009. < strong > Contesting candidates in Shivajinagar: < /strong > The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shivajinagar are: Tanveer Ahmed (IND); Shanawaz Ahmed (IND); Saravanan S (IND); Robert Clive (IND); Rizwan Arshad (INC); Prakash Nedungadi (AAP); N Chandra (BJP); Mohthashem Ali Khan (KKP); Mohammed Haneef (IND); M Rafeeq Ahmed (IND); Jameel Ahmed (IND); Habeeb Sab (KRS); B K Prasad (PBI); Anwar Basha (IND); M Sadiq Ali (IND).. < strong > Voter turnout: < /strong > According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.59%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 55.16%, while it was 54.33% in 2013 and 47.91% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.43000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout. < strong > Poll dates: < /strong > Shivajinagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023. < strong > Extent of Shivajinagar constituency: < /strong > Assembly constituency No.162. Shivajinagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka: A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shivajinagar constituency, which are: Gandhi Nagar, Malleshwaram, Pulakeshinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Chickpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with . < strong > Map location of Shivajinagar: < /strong > The geographic coordinates of Shivajinagar is: 12°59’08.5"N 77°35’59.3"E. < strong > Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shivajinagar < /strong > List of candidates contesting from Shivajinagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR): < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Tanveer Ahmed < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Social Worker < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 2 < strong > Education: < /strong > 5th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 58 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 11.3 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.3 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 10 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Shanawaz Ahmed < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 52 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.4 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.4 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Saravanan S < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > self employment < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Others < strong > Age: < /strong > 49 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 82.4 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 4 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 41.7 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 40.7 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Robert Clive < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Marketing and Social Worker < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 41 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 2.2 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 2.2 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Rizwan Arshad < strong > Party: < /strong > INC < strong > Profession: < /strong > Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 43 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 21.5 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 7.1 crore < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.7 crore < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 19.8 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 17.6 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 31.3 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Prakash Nedungadi < strong > Party: < /strong > AAP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Corporate Consultant < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate < strong > Age: < /strong > 62 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 50.7 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 21 crore < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 29.7 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 71.9 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 1.2 crore < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > N Chandra < strong > Party: < /strong > BJP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Agriculture < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 2 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 49 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 8.5 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 60.8 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 62.6 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 7.9 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 6.7 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 6.7 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Mohthashem Ali Khan < strong > Party: < /strong > KKP < strong > Profession: < /strong > Graphic Printing Press < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 12th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 32 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.9 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 1.9 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Mohammed Haneef < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Tailor < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 5th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 58 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 39.1 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 6.1 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 33 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 3.2 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 3.2 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > M Rafeeq Ahmed < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 10th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 65 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 66 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 6 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 60 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Jameel Ahmed < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Real Estate Broker / Agent < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 58 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Habeeb Sab < strong > Party: < /strong > KRS < strong > Profession: < /strong > Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > Graduate Professional < strong > Age: < /strong > 41 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 48.1 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 9.3 lakh < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 12.6 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 35.5 lakh < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 4.8 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 4.8 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > B K Prasad < strong > Party: < /strong > PBI < strong > Profession: < /strong > Tyre Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 12th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 69 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 1.3 crore < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 28.1 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 1 crore < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 2.6 lakh < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 5.6 lakh < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > Anwar Basha < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > Business < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > 8th Pass < strong > Age: < /strong > 67 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > Rs 5.3 lakh < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > Rs 5.3 lakh < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Self income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Total income: < /strong > Rs 0 < strong > Candidate name: < /strong > M Sadiq Ali < strong > Party: < /strong > IND < strong > Profession: < /strong > < strong > Number of criminal cases: < /strong > 0 < strong > Education: < /strong > < strong > Age: < /strong > 50 < strong > Total assets: < /strong > < strong > Liabilities: < /strong > < strong > Gender: < /strong > Male < strong > Moveable assets: < /strong > < strong > Immovable assets: < /strong > < strong > Self income: < /strong > < strong > Total income: < /strong > .

