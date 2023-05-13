Constituency No.193 Shravanabelagola (Sharavana Belagola) (ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Shravanabelagola is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sharavana Belagola) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shravanabelagola election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shravanabelagola and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 193. Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,966 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,726 were male and 99,240 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shravanabelagola in 2023 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,966 eligible electors, of which 1,01,213 were male, 1,01,039 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,549 eligible electors, of which 95,167 were male, 94,374 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,481 eligible electors, of which 88,646 were male, 87,835 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shravanabelagola in 2018 was 185. In 2013, there were 123 service voters registered in the constituency and 85 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C N Balakrishna of JDS won in this seat defeating C S Puttegowda of INC by a margin of 53,012 which was 31.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 63.08% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C N Balakrishna of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating C.S.Puttegowda of INC by a margin of 24,142 votes which was 15.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 55.95% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C S Putte Gowda of JDS won this seat beating H. C. Srikantaiah Alias Annaiah of INC by a margin of 9,446 votes which was 7.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 49.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 193. Shravanabelagola Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shravanabelagola:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shravanabelagola are: Shivakumara (KRS); R Raju Kunduru (BSP); Pavithra J K (KRJPP); Nataraj Poomadihali (IND); Manjegowda Badakanahalli (AAP); M A Gopalaswamy (INC); Kiran T K (UPP); H M Ravi Hullenahalli (IND); H D Revanna (PRM); Dr Subramanya Mudrabettu (IND); Chidhananda C R (BJP); C N Balakrishna (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.46%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.7%, while it was 82.21% in 2013 and 75.1% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.75999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shravanabelagola went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shravanabelagola constituency:

Assembly constituency No.193. Shravanabelagola comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shravanabelagola constituency, which are: Tiptur, Turuvekere, Nagamangala, Krishnarajapete, Holenarasipur, Arsikere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shravanabelagola:

The geographic coordinates of Shravanabelagola is: 12°58’11.6"N 76°28’30.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shravanabelagola

List of candidates contesting from Shravanabelagola Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: ShivakumaraParty: KRSProfession: Daily wage laborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Raju KunduruParty: BSPProfession: Agriculture / Retired TeacherNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 62Total assets: Rs 80.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 60 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pavithra J KParty: KRJPPProfession: Licensed Money Lending and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 1.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 19.5 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 37.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 75.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 7.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nataraj PoomadihaliParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 36.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 23.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 31.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5.6 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Manjegowda BadakanahalliParty: AAPProfession: DriverNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M A GopalaswamyParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 53Total assets: Rs 8.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.4 croreSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 16 lakh

Candidate name: Kiran T KParty: UPPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 39Total assets: Rs 48.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 39.2 lakhSelf income: Rs 6.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: H M Ravi HullenahalliParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 35Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 13.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H D RevannaParty: PRMProfession: Daily wage laborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 30 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Subramanya MudrabettuParty: INDProfession: Private DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 55Total assets: Rs 48.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 39.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 9.1 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

top videos

Candidate name: Chidhananda C RParty: BJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 34Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 31.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: C N BalakrishnaParty: JDSProfession: AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 54Total assets: Rs 9.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 8.3 croreSelf income: Rs 4.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 20.9 lakh.