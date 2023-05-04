CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » 'Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Issue Will Never Be Resolved As...' Bommai Takes A Dig at Congress, Snubs JDS
1-MIN READ

'Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Issue Will Never Be Resolved As...' Bommai Takes A Dig at Congress, Snubs JDS

Reported By: Zakka Jacob

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 13:35 IST

Bengaluru, India

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Basavaraj Bommai denied the possibility of a post-poll arrangement with the JDS, calling it a hypothetical question. (PTI)

The Karnataka chief minister said both the Congress veterans had been openly asking people to vote for the Congress to see them as CM instead of bringing the party to power for betterment of the state

Karnataka Elections 2023
 The power play between Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will never be resolved because their chemistries are very different, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said as he took a dig at the Congress and cleared the air on a possible post-poll alliance with the JDS.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Bommai, when asked about his opponents, said: “It will not be settled because both their chemistries are very different. For Siddaramaiah, it his last chance to become chief minister. He has openly said one should vote for Congress to make him CM. He never said vote for Congress for betterment of the state. Even DK Shivakumar in all forums says the same. They have been fighting publicly. The language they use shows their chemistry.”

Rubbishing chances of sympathy among the backward castes over Siddaramaiah’s emotional card, Bommai said there was no chance of it. “See, there was sympathy when he was not made chief minister. Once he was made chief minister for five years, there is no question of sympathy.”

When asked if the JDS’ better performance would mean good news for the BJP as every time the JDS has got 25-30 seats, it has helped BJP and dented Congress, the chief minister said it was the other way round. “The more [seats] JDS gets, [more chances of] Congress and JDS tying up post poll. They did so last time. Unfortunately, this time both won’t get any numbers.”

Bommai also denied possibility of a post-poll arrangement with the JDS, calling it a hypothetical question. “The situation won’t be like this. People will give a clear mandate. Since we are very confident, that question is not on our table. I can’t answer a hypothetical question,” he said.

As the Karnataka polls approach, the BJP too saw desertions as senior leaders, upset with being denied a ticket, moved to other parties. With veteran leaders such as Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi jumping ship, many wondered if the desertions would nix BJP’s chances in the May 10 election.

However, Bommai seemed unfazed and instead said the BJP would win both the seats. He added that the BJP “built” the two leaders and if they decided to rebel, it was up to the people to decide their fate.

