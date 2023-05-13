CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sincere Gratitude to Karnataka People for Giving BJP Chance to Serve Them for Many Years: Amit Shah
1-MIN READ

Sincere Gratitude to Karnataka People for Giving BJP Chance to Serve Them for Many Years: Amit Shah

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 21:59 IST

Delhi, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka or allowing the BJP to serve them for many years and said the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to work for the welfare of the state and its people.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“My sincere gratitude to the people of Karnataka for giving the BJP the opportunity to serve them for so many years. The BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji will continue to strive for the welfare and development of the people of Karnataka," Shah tweeted.

The home minister also complimented the BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh for the party’s “stupendous performance" in the state’s local bodies polls.

“Congratulations to all the party workers, @Bhupendraupbjp ji, and the entire team on the stupendous performance of the BJP in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

    “This is a stamp of approval on the public welfare works of the government of @myogiadityanath under the guidance of @narendramodi. Heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continuous faith in BJP," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

    The BJP is set for a huge victory in the urban local bodies polls in UP with a clean sweep in mayoral elections. The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit is headed by Bhupendra Singh Choudhary.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 21:59 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 21:59 IST