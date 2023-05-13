Sindgi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.32 Indi (ಇಂಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Indi is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Indi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Indi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 32. Indi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Indi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.93%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,742 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,922 were male and 1,09,796 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Indi in 2023 is 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,742 eligible electors, of which 1,20,484 were male, 1,11,587 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,765 eligible electors, of which 1,06,295 were male, 94,454 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,228 eligible electors, of which 90,535 were male, 82,693 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Indi in 2018 was 298. In 2013, there were 190 service voters registered in the constituency and 249 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil of INC won in this seat defeating B D Patil (Hanjagi) of KJP by a margin of 9,938 which was 5.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 29.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Yashavantarayagouda Vittalagouda Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravikant Shankreppa Patil of KJP by a margin of 33,302 votes which was 24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.2% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dr Bagali Sarvabhoum Satagouda of BJP won this seat beating Yashvantraygowda Vithalgowda Patil of INC by a margin of 571 votes which was 0.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 32. Indi Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Indi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Indi are: Yashavantaraygoud Vittalagoud Patil (INC); Nagesh Shivasharan (BSP); M M Bagawan (IND); Kavita Shree Katakadhond (RCMP); Kasugouda Irappagouda Biradar (BJP); Gopal R Patil (AAP); Gollalaninganagouda Jyotigond (IND); B D Patil (Hanjagi) (JDS); Ashok Jadhav (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.52%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.47%, while it was 69.2% in 2013 and 60.85% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.05% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Indi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Indi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Indi comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Indi constituency, which are: Nagthan, Afzalpur, Sindgi, Devar Hippargi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Solapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Indi:

The geographic coordinates of Indi is: 17°09’28.4"N 75°56’51.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Indi

List of candidates contesting from Indi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yashavantaraygoud Vittalagoud Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Member of Parliment

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.2 crore

Self income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 48.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nagesh Shivasharan

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Employed and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: M M Bagawan

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kavita Shree Katakadhond

Party: RCMP

Profession: Agricultural/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 58.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 58.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1000

Candidate name: Kasugouda Irappagouda Biradar

Party: BJP

Profession: farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 53.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gopal R Patil

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Ayurvedic practitioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gollalaninganagouda Jyotigond

Party: IND

Profession: Tenantship and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 70.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B D Patil (Hanjagi)

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 86.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 54 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Jadhav

Party: KRS

Profession: Photographer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh.