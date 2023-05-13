Sindhanur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.58 Sindhanur (Sindhnur) (ಸಿಂಧನೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Sindhanur is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sindhnur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sindhanur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sindhanur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 58. Sindhanur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sindhanur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 11.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,704 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,909 were male and 1,15,755 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sindhanur in 2023 is 1025 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,704 eligible electors, of which 1,15,515 were male, 1,18,964 female and 42 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,977 eligible electors, of which 1,00,053 were male, 99,924 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,915 eligible electors, of which 95,300 were male, 97,615 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sindhanur in 2018 was 27. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency and 11 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Venkatrao Nadagouda of JDS won in this seat defeating Badarli Hampangouda of BSRCP by a margin of 1,597 which was 0.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 43.75% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Badarli Hampanagouda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.Kariyappa of BSRCP by a margin of 13,016 votes which was 8.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.89% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Nadagouda Venkatarao of JDS won this seat beating Badarli Hampanagouda of INC by a margin of 14,874 votes which was 13.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 58. Sindhanur Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sindhanur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sindhanur are: Venkatrao Nadagouda (JDS); Sangram Narayan Killed (AAP); Nirupadi K Gomarshi (KRS); Nijagunayya (UPP); Mallikarjun Nekkanti (KRJPP); K Kariyappa (BJP); Hampanagouda Badarli (INC); Basavaraj Sasalamari (RPOII); Basavaraj Badarli (IND); Basapur Sharanappa Neelakantappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.79%, while it was 72.64% in 2013 and 58.65% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.00999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sindhanur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sindhanur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.58. Sindhanur comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sindhanur constituency, which are: Maski, Manvi, Siruguppa, Kanakagiri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Sindhanur:

The geographic coordinates of Sindhanur is: 15°44’41.6"N 76°48’51.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sindhanur

List of candidates contesting from Sindhanur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatrao Nadagouda

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculturist, Social Service & People Representative

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 11.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.8 crore

Self income: Rs 6.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sangram Narayan Killed

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nirupadi K Gomarshi

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nijagunayya

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Nekkanti

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 29.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Total income: Rs -6537789

Candidate name: K Kariyappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Candidate name: Hampanagouda Badarli

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore

Self income: Rs 15.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.7 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Sasalamari

Party: RPOII

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets:Rs 1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Badarli

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist, Social Service & Peoples Representative

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Basapur Sharanappa Neelakantappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 53.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.