Situation Won't Arise for 'Operation Lotus' as BJP Will Win 120 to 125 Seats: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minist er Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.

The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs" when it failed to get a majority on its own.

Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, most of which have given the Congress an edge over the BJP, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports" obtained post elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.

Asked whether the BJP would need to resort to ‘Operation Lotus’, she said, “Absolutely not. Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of ‘Operation Lotus’. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government." The state election management committee convener said there would not be any “chaotic situation" (hung verdict).

“According to the primary reports obtained from our booth-level workers, we are winning 120 to 125 seats," Karandlaje said.

The minister claimed that the party had done extremely well in some of the seats “beyond imagination".

On why the party which had claimed it would win 150 seats reduced its estimate to 120, she said the latest tally was based on the primary report obtained from the ground by the booth-level workers.