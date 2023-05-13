Sorab Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.116 Sorab (Soraba) (ಸೊರಬ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Sorab is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Soraba) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sorab election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sorab and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 116. Sorab Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sorab Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,035 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,797 were male and 89,227 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sorab in 2023 is 962 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,035 eligible electors, of which 93,939 were male, 90,670 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,039 eligible electors, of which 88,214 were male, 83,821 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,081 eligible electors, of which 82,209 were male, 78,872 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sorab in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency and 40 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S Kumara Bangarappa of BJP won in this seat defeating S.Madhu Bangarappa of KJP by a margin of 13,286 which was 8.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.15% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Madhu Bangarappa of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating H.Halappa of KJP by a margin of 21,225 votes which was 15.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 41.47% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H Halappa of BJP won this seat beating S. Kumara Bangarappa of INC by a margin of 21,053 votes which was 17.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 116. Sorab Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sorab:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sorab are: S Shivayogi (IND); S Kumara Bangarappa (BJP); Parashuram V G (SP); Manjunatha Uppalli (KRS); Madhu Bangarappa (INC); Lakshmikanth C S (UPP); L G Guddappa Maruru (IND); J S Chidanandagowda (IND); Chandrashekara K Y (AAP); Basuru Chandregowdru (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.66%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.65%, while it was 82.07% in 2013 and 76.68% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.99000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sorab went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sorab constituency:

Assembly constituency No.116. Sorab comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sorab constituency, which are: Sirsi, Yellapur, Hangal, Hirekerur, Shikaripura, Sagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sorab:

The geographic coordinates of Sorab is: 14°21’01.4"N 75°04’34.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sorab

List of candidates contesting from Sorab Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S Shivayogi

Party: IND

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 41.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: S Kumara Bangarappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 65.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 62.3 crore

Self income: Rs 21.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 26 lakh

Candidate name: Parashuram V G

Party: SP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 63.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.4 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunatha Uppalli

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 34.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 85560

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 21.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madhu Bangarappa

Party: INC

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 69.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 41.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Lakshmikanth C S

Party: UPP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 73000

Liabilities: Rs 15647

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L G Guddappa Maruru

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 64.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 47 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J S Chidanandagowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrashekara K Y

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Commercial

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 47.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 26.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 42.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 38967

Candidate name: Basuru Chandregowdru

Party: JDS

Profession: FARMER

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 99 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 80.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.