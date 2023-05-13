Constituency No.207 Sullia (Sulya) (ಸುಳ್ಯ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Sullia is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sulya) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sullia election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sullia and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 207. Sullia Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sullia Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,439 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,631 were male and 97,808 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sullia in 2023 is 1002 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,439 eligible electors, of which 99,051 were male, 99,772 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,177 eligible electors, of which 91,444 were male, 88,733 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,63,680 eligible electors, of which 83,490 were male, 80,190 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sullia in 2018 was 134. In 2013, there were 258 service voters registered in the constituency and 305 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Angara S of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr.B.Raghu of INC by a margin of 26,068 which was 15.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.53% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Angara S of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr. B. Raghu of INC by a margin of 1,373 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.13% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Angara S of BJP won this seat beating Dr. B. Raghu of INC by a margin of 4,322 votes which was 3.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 207. Sullia Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 4 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sullia:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sullia are: Sunder Mera (KRJPP); Sumana Bellarkar (AAP); Ramesha Boodu, Sullia (UPP); H L Venkatesh (JDS); Guruvappa Kallugudde (IND); Ganesha M (Sudhish) (KRS); G Krishnappa Ramakunja (INC); Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.88%, while it was 81.07% in 2013 and 75.7% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.94% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sullia went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sullia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.207. Sullia comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sullia constituency, which are: Puttur, Belthangady, Sakleshpur, Madikeri, Virajpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod District of Kerala.

Map location of Sullia:

The geographic coordinates of Sullia is: 12°40’15.2"N 75°28’48.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sullia

List of candidates contesting from Sullia Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunder Mera

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Retired Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 36.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sumana Bellarkar

Party: AAP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesha Boodu, Sullia

Party: UPP

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H L Venkatesh

Party: JDS

Profession: Retired Professor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Guruvappa Kallugudde

Party: IND

Profession: Cooli

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganesha M (Sudhish)

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Company job - Organizer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Krishnappa Ramakunja

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Social Service//Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 crore

Self income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bhagirathi Murulya

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.