Tarikere Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.126 Tarikere (ತರೀಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Tarikere is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.
Demographic profile:
Tarikere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,224 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,330 were male and 88,885 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Tarikere in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,224 eligible electors, of which 92,215 were male, 90,704 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,984 eligible electors, of which 82,934 were male, 77,043 female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,874 eligible electors, of which 77,355 were male, 72,519 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Tarikere in 2018 was 66. In 2013, there were 121 service voters registered in the constituency and 108 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D S Suresh of BJP won in this seat defeating G H Srinivasa of KJP by a margin of 11,687 which was 7.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 30.04% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, G H Srinivasa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating D.S Suresh of KJP by a margin of 899 votes which was 0.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.72% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Suresh D S of BJP won this seat beating T.V.Shivashankarappa of INC by a margin of 18,419 votes which was 16.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.38% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 126. Tarikere Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Tarikere:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tarikere are: Rafeeq Ahamad S (IND); Kadle Batti Ashokanna (IND); K Govindappa (KRS); H M Gopikrishna Hunasagatta (IND); Gopikrishna Alias Gopala Krishna B (IND); G H Srinivasa (INC); Doranal Paramesh (IND); D S Suresh (BJP); D C Suresha (AAP); B P Vikas (UPP); A R Nagarajappa (IND); A R Sathisha (IND); A B Rajkumar (IND); C M Nanjundappa (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.31%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.84%, while it was 78.02% in 2013 and 73.52% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Tarikere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Tarikere constituency:
Assembly constituency No.126. Tarikere comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:
A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tarikere constituency, which are: Bhadravati, Channagiri, Holalkere, Hosadurga, Kadur, Chikmagalur, Sringeri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Tarikere:
The geographic coordinates of Tarikere is: 13°42’10.8"N 75°51’33.1"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tarikere
List of candidates contesting from Tarikere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Rafeeq Ahamad S
Party: IND
Profession: Business Man
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 66 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 45 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 24 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 42 lakh
Self income: Rs 7.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh
Candidate name: Kadle Batti Ashokanna
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 90.8 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore
Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh
Candidate name: K Govindappa
Party: KRS
Profession: Dairy Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 28.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: H M Gopikrishna Hunasagatta
Party: IND
Profession: Business and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 49
Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 27.6 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 6.3 crore
Self income: Rs 37.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 38.2 lakh
Candidate name: Gopikrishna Alias Gopala Krishna B
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 26
Total assets: Rs 44.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: G H Srinivasa
Party: INC
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 55
Total assets: Rs 15.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 95.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 13.4 crore
Self income: Rs 9.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 18.2 lakh
Candidate name: Doranal Paramesh
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Adike Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 64.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 46.4 crore
Self income: Rs 2.1 crore
Total income: Rs 2.4 crore
Candidate name: D S Suresh
Party: BJP
Profession: Agriculturist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 55
Total assets: Rs 29.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 24.2 crore
Self income: Rs 91 lakh
Total income: Rs 91 lakh
Candidate name: D C Suresha
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture / Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 80.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore
Self income: Rs 1.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh
Candidate name: B P Vikas
Party: UPP
Profession: Lawyer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 34
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 50000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 73.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: A R Nagarajappa
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 17.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: A R Sathisha
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 14000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 14000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: A B Rajkumar
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 46 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: C M Nanjundappa
Party: IND
Profession:
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education:
Age: 60
Total assets:
Liabilities:
Gender: Male
Moveable assets:
Immovable assets:
Self income:
Total income: .